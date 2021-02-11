Sappi's Ultracast Viva™ Nominated For Green Product Award 2021

BOSTON , Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced that its Ultracast Viva release paper is nominated for the Green Product Award 2021 in the fashion category. Over a thousand applicants from 51 countries were screened for this year's nomination, which will award companies and start-ups that have distinguished themselves by their sustainable practices and product results.

Ultracast Viva is a textured release paper made specifically for high-fidelity PVC, PU, semi-PU and solvent-free casting systems that are used in the manufacturing of coated fabrics. This first-of-its-kind product embodies Sappi's forward-looking sustainability practices in alignment with the company's global goals for environmentally-friendly manufacturing.

"We're thrilled to have been selected as a nominee for this industry-leading award," said Mark Hittie, Director of Release Strategy at Sappi North America. "We are committed to pushing the industry forward through sustainable product innovation. Ultracast Viva was designed to further support new production practices in the textile industry, and we're proud to offer products that allow customers to meet heightened sustainability standards."

With Sappi's nearly 80 years of experience creating textures, Ultracast Viva brings to market performance improvements that are more compatible than ever with green chemistry systems, including benefits from its reduced curl, increased reusability and easier handling with expanded temperature limits. The production of this texture is designed for companies who are invested in using sustainable options to create release paper and materials.

"Ultracast Viva release paper is a good example for the level of quality and passion our nominees are contributing to a more sustainable future," said Nils Bader, Director of the Green Product Award.

Since 2013, the Green Product Award has honored those products and services that promote sustainable innovation. Over 45,000 votes have already been cast for the Green Product Audience Award, where the winner is decided by a public vote. Voting will remain open until Feb. 14. To vote for Ultracast Viva, please visit https://www.gp-award.com/en/produkte/ultracast-viva.

Winners will be announced at the Green Products Award ceremony during the digital show and congress from April 14-16, 2021.

To learn more about Sappi North America, please visit www.sappi.com. For information about the Green Product Award visit www.gp-award.com/en/gpaward.

About the Green Product Award

The international Green Product Award is rewarding products and services, good in design, innovation and sustainability since 2013. The aim of the award is to share good examples for the public and to provide feedback and networking opportunities for the participants. The Award showcases 11 categories of Architecture & Tiny Houses, Building Components, Circular Materials, Consumer Goods, Fashion, Handicraft, Interior & Lifestyle, Kids, Mobility, Sport and Workspace.

The Green Concept Award – held in cooperation with IKEA-Stiftung - strictly focuses on concepts, materials and prototypes, not on the market yet. The yearly nominees represent the upcoming trends of sustainable innovations.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. The success of our three diversified businesses – high-quality graphic papers, pulp, and packaging and speciality papers – is driven by strong customer relationships, best-in-class people and advantaged assets, products and services. Our high-quality graphic papers, including McCoy, Opus, Somerset, and Flo, are the key platform for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of dissolving pulp with our Verve brand, a sustainable fiber, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable packaging and speciality papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands, Spectro and Proto, and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers, LusterPrint and LusterCote. We are also one of the world's leading suppliers of casting and release papers with our Ultracast, PolyEx and Classics lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries. Customers rely on Sappi for high technical, operational and market expertise; products and services delivered with consistently high quality and reliability; and, state-of-the-art and cost-competitive assets and innovative spirit.

