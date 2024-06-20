SAPUTO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 317

Union Rides Wave of Teamsters Success in Dairy Industry

DELHI, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Saputo's Dairy have voted to join Teamsters Local 317.

"Congratulations to these men and women, who stood strong even in the face of adversity," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "These workers are fighting to secure their future and we're here to make that fight a success."

"Saputo is one of the largest employers in the area, and a strong collective bargaining agreement at the plant would have a positive economic impact on the entire community," said Duane Wright, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 317. "We're committed to doing whatever it takes to get these workers what they deserve."

The organizing win follows a series of successful contract victories in dairy industry, with the union securing landmark collective bargaining agreements at facilities in California, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin within the past year. Teamsters already represent workers at a number of other Saputo plants, and workers at the company's Friendship, N.Y. facility successfully fought and won a strong contract after going on strike in 2021.

"We're stronger together, and we're excited for a better future," said Ethan Tomah, a mechanic at the Delhi plant. "It's time to play for the right team — the Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 317 represents workers in the food supply chain, logistics, public sector, and a wide variety of other crafts throughout upstate New York. For more information, go to teamsterslocal317.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 317