SAR Grows Executive Team, Publishes U.S. Securities Litigation Risk Report, and Launches ACE Alert Subscription

Anthony will spearhead the company's business development objectives to optimize executive and financial risk-transfer solutions with responsible technological innovation. He leads a team focused on building relationships with leading insurers that offer superior management liability insurance. His goal is to deliver the value of trusted analytics and bespoke data licensing solutions of the SAR PlatformSM to multinational insurance and reinsurance companies.

"Anthony brings successful business development and corporate sales experience to SAR. I am thrilled to welcome him as a valued member of our leadership team to lead the execution efforts of key business development initiatives," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO.

Prior to joining SAR in 2024 from Microsoft, Anthony had two decades of corporate sales experience. Anthony was a servant leader for successful teams at Microsoft, Intel 471, FireEye, and Mobius Partners by partnering with executive managers to deploy and implement technology solutions for Fortune 50 companies. He is a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves, currently holding the rank of Commander. Anthony served as the U.S. Naval Attaché for the U.S. Embassy in Madrid; was the Chief Military Liaison at the U.S. Consulate General Dutch Caribbean; served as Operations Officer, USCENTCOM/USSOUTHCOM; and was a Platoon Intelligence Officer with Navy Special Operations.

"I am excited to join SAR and lead the company's growth journey by honoring the ethos of its mission. We will execute our business development objectives with integrity and a commitment to delivering value for our corporate customers to better protect directors and officers of U.S.-listed companies," said Anthony Kabanek, Executive Vice President.

Today, SAR also announces the publication of the inaugural U.S. Securities Litigation Risk Report. The research report presents the impact of Adverse Corporate Events on the market capitalization of companies that trade on the NYSE or NASDAQ. After six years of independent research and development by SAR, the organization has executed its commitment to publish data-driven results of stock price performance in response to the frequency and severity of Adverse Corporate Events to more accurately quantify the securities litigation risks that impact issuers. SAR relies on the uniform and proactive application of the court-accepted event study methodology to continually test stock price reaction in response to corporate disclosures of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers to more accurately identify, track, and estimate the economic impact of Adverse Corporate Events.

Today, SAR also announces the launch of the ACE AlertSM subscription service to offer unparalleled analytical prowess and transparency to key stakeholders that seek an innovative data-driven advantage to win in a highly competitive market. The ACE AlertSM is an essential risk management analytics tool that tracks the frequency and severity of Adverse Corporate Events every trading day based on issuers' corporate disclosures.

You can sign-up to fortify executive risk coverage and loss mitigation solutions to better protect directors and officers that choose to trade in American stock exchanges by clicking here: https://www.sarlit.com/acealerts

Media contact: [email protected]

