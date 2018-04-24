Sara Bay Country Club Begins An Extensive Golf Course Restoration Project

Leading the project is Kris Spence of Spence Golf Inc., a nationally recognized leader in the design, renovation, and restoration of classic golf architecture. The firm's experience, spanning over 20 years and 60 golf courses, is best known specifically for the restoration of the unique elements of Donald Ross designs.

"The primary focus of the project will be to restore the greens and bunkers closely to the Ross field drawings. This will include reducing crowning on the greens and tapering the approaches, as well as restoring strategic bunkering and shot angles. The restoration will also include visibility improvement of fairway bunkering, construction of five new teeing areas and enlarged practice putting and short game areas," said Paul Barone, PGA Master Professional, and COO/General Manager.

"We're very excited to revitalize our course and deliver an outstanding golf experience to all of our members and guests. Donald Ross designed a true masterpiece, and we are honored to provide a golf experience that can only come with time and tradition," says Daren King, PGA Head Golf Professional.

About Sara Bay Country Club

Founded in 1926, Sara Bay Country Club is a private, member-owned golf club located north of downtown Sarasota, Florida's cultural capital, and a short drive from the Gulf Coast Keys of Longboat, Lido, St. Armands, Bird, and Siesta, as well as Lakewood Ranch. The tasteful décor of the old Florida-styled clubhouse creates a warm ambiance, while it exudes an understated elegance. Festive seasonal events feature live entertainment, dancing and gourmet meals. Full-service locker rooms for both men and women further enhance the traditional atmosphere of the Club. The Club offers members the unique combination of tradition, camaraderie and exceptional golfing experience. During the golf course restoration, the restaurant will be open serving lunch to members Monday-Saturday and dinner on Friday evenings.

About Spence Golf Inc.

Kris Spence is recognized as one of the leading golf course architects in the design and restoration of classic golf architecture. A traditionalist at heart, Kris brings his passion and understanding of the golden era courses to each project. His ability to integrate design, construction, maintenance, and management comes from 25+ years of experience in every facet of the golf business.

