SARA BLAKELY SENDS 1,000 GIRLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO CAMP INVENTION THIS SUMMER

ATLANTA, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Blakely, the inventor and founder of Spanx, is giving full scholarships to send 1,000 girls across the country to Camp Invention® this summer.

"My hope is that this gift will inspire the next generation of female leaders and industry disruptors. Only 13% of primary patent holders are women, and when I started Spanx, that number was even lower… it was only 6.8%," Blakely said. "We need more products and ideas generated from the feminine perspective. Women have so many gifts to bring into the world… imagine if their full potential could be realized. I'm so excited to partner with the National Inventors Hall of Fame to send young girls to Camp Invention this summer so they too can have the confidence to dream up ideas and solve problems for the world."

"My hope is that this gift will inspire the next generation of female leaders and industry disruptors." Post this

In addition to the financial gift, each girl will also receive a "lucky" red backpack. "I started Spanx with my lucky red backpack from college. It was with me every step of the way. The lucky red backpack is a symbol of starting small while dreaming big and that everything you need is right there on your back. It's even hung on the wall and framed at Spanx HQ as an inspiring symbol," Blakely said.

For more than three decades, Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, has developed confidence and problem-solving skills for girls and boys through authentic, hands-on STEM activities inspired by its Inductees. Camp Invention promotes STEM learning; builds leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — in an exciting and engaging environment.

"The National Inventors Hall of Fame pays it forward through our education programs, competitions and events," said National Inventors Hall of Fame CEO Michael Oister. "We are appreciative of Sara Blakely's donation, specifically to support girls' access to invention education and hands-on STEM activities. Our mission is to provide more underserved children the opportunity to experience our programs, develop their own innovative mindset, and benefit from hands-on, problem-based learning, which will boost their interest and confidence in exploring STEM fields."

Local programs are facilitated and taught by certified local educators. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 118,000 children and partner with 2,500 schools and districts across the nation. Educators and school districts can partner with Camp Invention by visiting invent.org/camp.

About Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely is the founder of Spanx. She revolutionized the undergarment industry with just $5,000 and a "lucky" red backpack. With no outside investment, she turned it into a global brand known for inventing smarter, more comfortable solutions. Sara was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world and was featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine as the youngest self-made female billionaire. Sara Blakely and The Sara Blakely Foundation are on a mission to change the way women see themselves and the way the world sees women. Blakely has invested millions of dollars to elevate women and in 2013, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate half her wealth to philanthropy.

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 2.6 million children, and 309,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention.

Media contacts:

Charlotte Garner

[email protected]

Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

234-901-6085

[email protected]

SOURCE Camp Invention