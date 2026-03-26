SARA BLAKELY'S SNEEX BUILDS ON BREAKOUT SUCCESS WITH THE BALLERINA HY-HEEL -- A NEW SILHOUETTE IN THE HYBRID HIGH HEEL CATEGORY

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a breakout first year, SNEEX, the luxury footwear brand founded by innovator and category creator Sara Blakely, unveils The Ballerina, a new silhouette built on the brand's patented Hy-Heel innovation.

Founded on the belief that beauty should not equal pain, SNEEX has emerged as a category disruptor, challenging decades of design norms that forced women to choose between how they look and how they feel.

Photo courtesy of SNEEX

In 2024, the brand reimagined the high heel from the inside out. Now, with the Ballerina, SNEEX continues to build on that momentum. Perfect for spring dressing, the Ballerina features an open, airy silhouette that brings the brand's signature comfort into a minimalist new form. It maintains the same breakthrough innovation that defined SNEEX. Handcrafted in Italy, the design features a three-inch heel, balanced weight distribution, and an integrated midsole that reduces pressure at the ball of the foot while providing full-foot support and cushioning. The signature performance outsole and tread provide traction, while a minimalist triple-strap design and reimagined toe shape create a softer, more streamlined profile.

"This isn't about making a slightly more comfortable heel – this is about reimagining it completely," Blakely said.

SNEEX has not only captured the attention of women across industries – they come back for more. 46% of SNEEX customers bought a second pair within the first three months.

The Ballerina debuts in five Spring 2026 colorways: Ballet Pink, Red, Black, Swan and Sunkissed, extending the Hy-Heel collection across a broader range of occasions, from everyday wear to formal events.

"I hope our latest silhouette will make you want to dance," Blakely says, "or maybe even just break into a spontaneous pirouette in your closet – we won't judge."

The Ballerina is made in Italy and is available exclusively on Sneex.com for $495 beginning March 26, 2026, alongside the existing SNEEX core line including The Icon, The Tepper, and The Blake.

About SNEEX

SNEEX, founded by Sara Blakely, is a hybrid heel (Hy-Heel) that blends the sophistication of a high heel with the technology of a sneaker. SNEEX innovation solves the biggest pain points women universally experience wearing high heels, married with a bold and playful aesthetic. A unique addition to any woman's shoe collection, SNEEX can be styled with anything from denim to gowns. Launched in August 2024, the brand was honored that same year with the Footwear News Achievement Award for Launch of the Year and recognized at the Global Footwear Awards as the overall winner for Women's Fashion Sneakers, celebrating groundbreaking footwear design. In 2026, SNEEX was also recognized with an ACE Award, further cementing its impact and innovation in the accessories and footwear industry.

SOURCE SNEEX