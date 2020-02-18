Sara Dakar to Join Jay Pharma as Vice President, Product Development

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (the "Company"), brings to the attention of its shareholders a press release issued by Jay Pharma Inc. ("Jay Pharma") today to announce the appointment of Sara Dakar as Vice President, Product Development. In her new role, Ms. Dakar will oversee the development and formulation of novel products, including the development of science-backed skincare products utilizing cannabidiol ("CBD") and other evidence-based ingredients.

With over a decade of experience creating and marketing corrective skincare products used by some of the world's most famous faces and tastemakers, Ms. Dakar is now bringing her passion, vision, and commitment to excellence to develop a new line of Jay Pharma topical and wellness products that utilize the unique beneficial properties of CBD, as well as other phytocannabinoids and terpene blends.

Ms. Dakar has spent the last three years formulating skincare products alongside the world's leading cannabinoid researchers, creating proprietary complexes with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC in an effort to help patients with common skincare issues. She holds certifications as a CBD Consultant and Phytocannabinoid Chemistry and Cannabinoid Isolation Specialist from the CBD Industry Association.

Previously, Ms. Dakar served as Vice President and Beauty Director of the corrective, prestige skincare brands Sonya Dakar Skincare, UltraLuxe Skincare, and HappyMe, where she supervised key aspects of brand building and marketing. Sarah has acted as a brand spokesperson across numerous media platforms, making television appearances and writing "Sarah's Secrets," a popular recurring blog for the Huffington Post. Brand awards include Elle Top 5, Marie Claire Best 15 Products of All Time, Latina Men's Health, and Allure Magazine's Best Zit cream (two years in a row).

About Jay Pharma

Jay Pharma is dedicated to developing innovative, evidence-based medicines and combination therapies to address unmet needs in cancer care. Our mission is to improve the lives of persons suffering from cancer, initially by developing over-the-counter products for persons suffering from the side effects of cancer and cancer treatments, and longer term by advancing a pipeline of novel combination therapies as an adjunct to standard of care cancer treatments.

About Ameri100

Ameri is a specialized SAP® cloud, digital, and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, Ameri delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

