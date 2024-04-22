Sara Forsberg, currently acting manager for Vehicle Development at Scania R&D, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Officer, and Head of Brand Identity Development. As of 1 May 2024, she will be part of Scania's Executive Board and report to Christian Levin, President and CEO Scania and TRATON GROUP.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since joining Scania in 2001, Sara Forsberg has held several positions within Research & Development, including Head of Truck Chassis Development. She took up her current position as acting manager for Vehicle Development in Södertälje in 2023.

Forsberg comes with extensive experience in vehicle development, modularisation and validation and will now take on the task of implementing and leading Scania's Brand Identity Development (BID) organisation. Together with her team, she will drive the development of Scania's product roadmap, ensuring continued value creation for Scania customers. Scania's sustainable solutions will be brought to market quicker and with increased efficiency, with the support of the common tools and principles of the unified TRATON Group R&D structure, where the BID structure ensures each brand's uniqueness.

"As we continue to establish a strong TRATON Group R&D that will deliver more customer value worldwide, Sara will play an essential role in driving the brand identity development and the future success of Scania," says Niklas Klingenberg, Head of Group R&D, TRATON Group.

"The role of the CTO is incredibly important as we continue to build our future vehicle offering to our customers. I am happy to welcome Sara to the Executive Board. Her broad technical expertise from various parts of the company together with strong leadership will be a great contribution to Scania's future offering of premium sustainable solutions, says Christian Levin, President and CEO Scania and TRATON Group.

"I'm thrilled to be taking up this new role at such an important and exciting stage of Scania's journey, with some challenges, but also great opportunities ahead of us. We will continue to build Scania's premium offering and leverage the strengths of the group to deliver solutions tailored to the specific needs of our customers in various markets," says Forsberg.

Sara Forsberg was born in 1976 and has a Master of Science in Ergonomic Design and Production, from Luleå University of Technology, Sweden.

