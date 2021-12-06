Sara Gutterman Joins Dvele's Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dvele, a San Diego-based housing technology company known for its hyper-intelligent, self-powered modular homes, announced Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder® Media, has joined its Board of Directors. Gutterman's addition to Dvele's team marks the first phase of collaboration between the two companies, which plan to unveil a co-branded line of next-generation modular housing communities in the American West dubbed "Transcend by Dvele" in the spring of 2022.

As Co-Founder and CEO of Green Builder Media, the nation's leading media company focused on sustainable living, Gutterman has established a reputation as a visionary thought leader and passionate advocate for sustainability. She works closely with a diverse group of stakeholders in the building industry to develop impactful, long-term green strategies that are simultaneously sustainable and profitable.

In her new role as a Dvele board member, Gutterman will leverage her vast network of GBM builders, designers, and manufacturers to introduce even more innovative, sustainable systems to each Transcend by Dvele prefab home, which will also be powered by Dvele's proprietary home technology system that includes fully decentralized power generation and storage capabilities managed by an embedded DveleIQ smart technology platform. With their shared expertise, Dvele and Green Builder Media plan to create and scale multi-home developments across California, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico that will revolutionize the housing sector in 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sara to our Board of Directors," said Kurt Goodjohn, CEO and Co-Founder of Dvele. "We knew right away that her experience shaping Green Builder Media's powerhouse brand would make her the perfect partner for developing our Transcend by Dvele prefab communities. Our aligned commitment to build and scale prefab neighborhoods that adhere to sustainable, high performance, fully electric, net zero and intelligent specifications is what will bring our next generation into a clean energy future."

About Dvele

Dvele is a privately held producer of next-generation modular homes. Founded in 2018 by pioneers of the modern modular home industry, San Diego-based Dvele is leveraging their expertise and platform to produce hyper-efficient, healthy homes that are leading society's energy transition with decentralized power generation and storage capabilities, all managed by the company's proprietary DveleIQ smart technology embedded in every home. Their philosophy is to develop homes that are better for your overall health and well-being, while also contributing to the well-being of the planet. These homes minimize waste and exceed structural, environmental, and home performance standards, without sacrificing an aesthetically pleasing style. For more information, visit http://www.dvele.com.

About Green Builder® Media

Green Builder® Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, effecting positive change by providing inspirational information to millions of early adopter consumers and progressive building professionals. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, net zero building, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. 2022 marks Green Builder Media's seventeenth year of offering innovative media, communications, and data services that provide real value to our clients.

