Sara Hanks of Wabtec Named a Winner of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Women In Supply Chain Award

Hanks Noted for Driving Digital Transformation Across World's Leading Rail Technology Company

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced that Sara Hanks, Senior Director of Project Management for ETQ customer, GE Transportation, a Wabtec company, has been named a recipient of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Women in the Supply Chain Award. The award honors female executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Sara Hanks was recognized for leading a team of project managers to drive digital transformation enterprise-wide for Wabtec, the world's leading rail technology company. With Sara's support, Wabtec became one of the first companies to completely digitize quality processes. Under Sara's leadership, it connected quality data and processes leveraging an integrated quality control and quality management platform from ETQ and Hexagon. She was able to unify quality data from the shop floor to the business offices and across the supply chain. The integrated enterprise-wide data allows Wabtec to analyze critical information and identify how to optimize parts for life, streamline costs, proactively address quality issues and ultimately make better decisions in real-time. It also resulted in a $30M improvement in cost of quality, 25% reduction in defects and $12M productivity improvements.

"I'm honored to be named a 'Woman of the Supply Chain,' and recognized for my commitment to supporting the next generation of supply chain and rail technology professionals," said Sara Hanks. "Digital solutions across the supply chain play a critical role in helping to keep rail systems safe, defect-free and sustainable and I look forward to continuing to leverage innovative solutions to help make that happen."

"In a traditional industry like rail transportation, it can be challenging for women to go against the common grain with a novel business strategy that integrates new technologies and stand up for what they believe to be the right path forward," said Nina McIntyre, ETQ's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled that Sara has been recognized for her achievements at Wabtec as a strategic, visionary and fearless business woman of the supply chain."

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges. The full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners can be found here.

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations are a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

