Sara Isabel Pantoja's new book Sean Pains, a riveting story about a young boy who is torn between virtue and disparagement by his parents

Sara said this about her book: "There is nothing more difficult than guiding children toward the safest horizon on the paths of life. But what happens when you are a parent by culture and not by workmanship? In the real-life drama of young Sean, the reader delves into the two extreme points of the young man's parents: Miranda, his mother—a woman who by virtuosity of life is firm, prudent, courageous, and just—defends the freedom of her firstborn; and Domingo, his father—a dry, suspicious, and susceptible man—proposes condemnation. The story shows how the ties of the children and their mothers are united in knots that overcome time, vicissitudes, and unite generations. The lineage of the maternal grandparents and the esteemed love of Miranda are the roots and the wings that give freedom to the young man."

Published by Page Publishing, Sara Isabel Pantoja's new book Sean Pains shows how parents greatly impact their children to either follow their footsteps or pave their own paths in life.

Consumers who wish to partake in a young boy's struggles that concern his parents' rearing and influence over him can purchase Sean Pains in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

