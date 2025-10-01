Sara Lee® Bread Expands Half Loaf Line with Three New Flavors - 100% Whole Wheat, Sourdough and Hawaiian

Half the Loaves, Double the Flavor

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimbo Bakeries USA announced the expansion of its Sara Lee® Half Loaf line with three new flavorful additions: Sara Lee® 100% Whole Wheat Half Loaf, Sara Lee® Sourdough Half Loaf and Sara Lee® Hawaiian Half Loaf. The new varieties join the existing Sara Lee® White, Honey Butter, and 9 Grain Half Loaves, providing consumers with more delicious options in a perfectly sized loaf designed for smaller households.

"Our new Sara Lee® 100% Whole Wheat Half Loaf, Sourdough Half Loaf and Hawaiian Half Loaf give shoppers delicious flavors they crave in a portion size that works for smaller households. It's the taste you love, in a smaller serving," said Nick Pitone, Senior Brand Manager at Sara Lee® Bread.

The New Varieties:

Sara Lee ® 100% Whole Wheat Half Loaf – Hearty and richly textured, this loaf delivers 13 grams of whole grain per slice for everyday meals or any time you crave something wholesome.

Hearty and richly textured, this loaf delivers 13 grams of whole grain per slice for everyday meals or any time you crave something wholesome. Sara Lee ® Sourdough Half Loaf – Soft, tangy, and deliciously classic, this loaf brings the signature sourdough flavor to sandwiches, toast, and your favorite snacks.

– Soft, tangy, and deliciously classic, this loaf brings the signature sourdough flavor to sandwiches, toast, and your favorite snacks. Sara Lee® Hawaiian Half Loaf – Sweet, pillowy, and irresistible, this loaf brings tropical flavor to everyday meals and snacks.

Sara Lee® Half Loaves are crafted with the same great taste and soft texture consumers know and love, but in a smaller size that helps reduce food waste and adds flexibility to your bread choices. All Sara Lee® Half Loaves are baked without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors.

The new Sara Lee® 100% Whole Wheat, Sourdough and Hawaiian Half Loaves will be available at Walmart and other retailers nationwide, beginning in October 2025 for a suggested retail price of $2.49.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

