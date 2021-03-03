Sara Perlman Joins NBC Sports Edge & PointsBet As Sports Betting Host And Content Creator

STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Perlman has joined NBC Sports EDGE and PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, as a sports betting host and content creator, it was announced today.

Most recently, Perlman was the host of FOX Sports' "Talk the Line" during the 2020 NFL season, hosted "Countdown to Kickoff" on Radio.com in the 2020 NFL postseason, and served as the Baltimore Orioles' sideline reporter on MASN in 2019. Perlman also previously was a host of NBC Sports' "The Daily Line," which featured topical and entertaining sports talk with a focus on sports betting.

"The future of sports betting is extremely exciting to me," said Perlman. "This is one of the most innovative spaces to be in in sports and the teams that have been put together at NBC Sports EDGE and PointsBet are terrific. We will be making creative, fun and fresh content daily and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

"We are excited to have Sara join our NBC Sports EDGE team, where she will add her unique perspective and creativity to our talented lineup as we continue to expand our sports betting content," said Nicolina O'Rorke, SVP, NBC Sports Enterprises and GM, Sports Betting & Gaming.

A collegiate soccer player at American University and graduate of the University of Florida, Perlman's influence will extend to PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, where she will serve as a public face and voice of the cutting-edge sportsbook operator. In her role, Perlman will double as a host and moderator for daily and recurring video, helping create betting-related content to showcase PointsBet's unique and premium platform. She will interact with the betting community at large, as well as PointsBet's existing client base, providing entertainment via engaging information and analysis.

"Sara is a tremendous addition to the PointsBet content team," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "She brings a wealth of experience as both a multimedia talent and a seasoned bettor. Our fans, clients, and the larger sports betting industry will enjoy her energy and appreciate the insights Sara will deliver regarding PointsBet's premium product and ever-changing offerings."

NBC Sports EDGE, the industry leader in fantasy sports information, follows its early February relaunch by building out its sports betting content team with the additions of Perlman, as well as Corey Parson, who joins as a Senior Sports Betting Content Creator after working at Sports Illustrated and SiriusXM Radio, and Vaughn Dalzell, who serves as a Sports Betting Content Creator.

Formerly Rotoworld.com, the new NBCSportsEDGE.com includes the up-to-date, around-the-clock news, injury reports, fantasy advice, and exclusive analysis. In addition, the popular Rotoworld magazines and draft guides now carry the NBC Sports EDGE name.

