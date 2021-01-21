Sara Schottenstein Foundation Announces Launch; Dedicated To Ending Gastric Cancer

TIBURON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sara Schottenstein Foundation, a science-focused organization dedicated to ending gastric cancer, today announced its launch and new website, http://www.saraschottensteinfoundation.org/. Founded by Jeff Schottenstein, a wealth management professional in San Francisco, the Sara Schottenstein Foundation supports innovative gastric cancer research, raises awareness, and champions patients and their caregivers. It also honors Sara Schottenstein (1967-2016), Jeff's late wife, and her inspirational life and efforts to overcome gastric cancer.

"I am thrilled to launch the Sara Schottenstein Foundation," said Jeff Schottenstein. "Sara was a kind, compassionate and beautiful individual, deeply committed to finding a cure for gastric cancer. At the end of her life, she took solace in knowing that our work would one day help other gastric cancer patients. We are driven to continue her mission to end this devastating disease and bring hope to patients, families and researchers through the Sara Schottenstein Foundation."

Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer deaths globally. In 2018, it resulted in 783,000 deaths worldwide. A 2012 study in the scholarly journal BMC Public Health revealed that it is the most underfunded form of cancer based on its rates of mortality and years of life lost.

Sara was a wife, mother and attorney who lived life grounded in warmth and authenticity. In 2014, at the age of 47, she was diagnosed with advanced gastric cancer. During her nearly two-year cancer journey, Sara and Jeff learned there were few approved treatments for gastric cancer. Their response was a commitment to exploring and supporting new potentially effective treatments.

The Sara Schottenstein Foundation Board of Directors includes Jeff Schottenstein as president; Stuart Wechsler, a wealth management executive, as vice president; Michael Schottenstein, MD, a psychiatrist and Jeff's brother, as treasurer; and Julie Roth Novack, CEO and co-founder of PartySlate and Sara's sister, as a board member.

Scientific Advisory Board members include Adam J. Bass, MD, Columbia University Medical Center; Andrew T. Chan, MD, MPH, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Massachusetts General Hospital; Carlos U. Corvera, MD, FACS, UCSF, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; Pamela L. Kunz, MD, Yale School of Medicine, Yale Cancer Center, and Smilow Cancer Hospital; Uri Ladabaum, MD, MS, Stanford University School of Medicine; and R. Jacob Vogelstein, PhD, Catalio Capital Management.

"Sara was a champion in her own fight against cancer and on behalf of other cancer patients," said Dr. Pamela Kunz, Leader of the GI Cancer Program at Yale Cancer Center. "It was a privilege to know her and I'm proud to join the foundation that will honor Sara's legacy in such a meaningful way. I look forward to working with the Sara Schottenstein Foundation to support patients and research that saves lives."

About the Sara Schottenstein Foundation

The Sara Schottenstein Foundation is a science-focused organization committed to ending gastric cancer through supporting innovative research, building greater awareness, and supporting patients and their loved ones. It strives to reflect Sara's values of loving kindness, dedication to family, and support for science. Learn more at www.saraschottensteinfoundation.org .

SOURCE Sara Schottenstein Foundation

Related Links

http://www.saraschottensteinfoundation.org

