SARA STAATS APPOINTED AS AROLUXE DIRECTOR OF CREATIVE ENGAGEMENT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroluxe Marketing is excited to announce a big move within our company that is a testament to our growth and commitment to providing top-notch marketing services to our clients.

Sara Staats has been promoted from Social Media Lead to tackle a more complex role at Aroluxe, Director of Creative Engagement, a new position providing yet another layer of marketing services for our clients.

Sara Staats

As the Director of Creative Engagement, Sara will continue to lead our social media team while overseeing other creative aspects of our marketing services. Her leadership and expertise will be invaluable in helping Aroluxe expand and exceed our clients' expectations with innovative and effective marketing strategies that deliver outstanding engagement.

"We are so proud of Sara's career progression and excited to see her take on this new role," says Aroluxe Digital Director Britta Plyler. "She has a brilliant, creative mind and an impressive work ethic. She has been an integral part of Aroluxe's success, and we're lucky to have her on our team."

Sara, a Nashville native, has been an invaluable member of the Aroluxe team since she joined us in 2018. She started as a Marketing Coordinator and quickly advanced to Social Media Lead. During that time, she showed her impressive graphic design, web design, photography, videography, and social media skills. It's no surprise that she has been promoted to this new position as the Director of Creative Engagement, which will allow her to use all of her talents to ensure that our clients receive the best possible marketing services.

"I love wearing many hats. It's what makes my job exciting, and I'm thrilled to take on this new role," Sara says. "Aroluxe is growing, and we have a team of talented individuals who are ready to take us to the next level. Our new employee-owned structure has given us the push we need to innovate and provide even more value to our clients."

At Aroluxe, we always strive to provide exceptional marketing services to our clients. Sara's promotion to Director of Creative Engagement reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief in the power of creative engagement. We can't wait to see what she will achieve in her new role!

ABOUT SARA:

Sara attended The University of Tampa, where she obtained a marketing degree. Following graduation, Sara got her feet wet with a couple of marketing internships before jumping on board with Aroluxe, where she has quickly become one of our most valued employees.

She is a Nashville native and currently resides in Nashville. When she's not working hard to meet our client's marketing and advertising needs, you can find Sara around town at concerts or instructing fitness classes at the boutique gym Row House.

ABOUT AROLUXE MARKETING:

Aroluxe is a leading full-service traditional and digital advertising agency based in Brentwood, TN, that helps businesses of all niches and sizes grow and thrive through effective and creative marketing strategies. Our primary goal is to help run your business so that you can focus on growing it.

Whether you are starting from the ground up or already have an established business, through various services, our advertising and marketing experts can help bridge the gap between data and your customers to achieve optimal business growth.

Our talented and experienced staff consists of experts in the following fields to meet all your business marketing needs.

Brand Strategy and Development

Digital and SEO Development/Optimization

Social Media Advertising & Management

Public Relations/Traditional Media Placement

Media Buying and Production

Campaign Strategy

Website Development and Design

Graphic Design

Video Production

++ more

Get to know our team and learn more about our innovative marketing strategies by visiting our website, www.aroluxe.com .

