Sara Sue Vallee to Play Lead Role in The Secret Dream

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secret Dream is a feature film that tells the story of Daniel, a young painter who moves to New York to pursue his dream of becoming a professional artist. Actress Sara Sue Vallee has been cast in the leading role of "Claire," a captivating French-Canadian photographer who Daniel meets and strikes an instant connection with.

Actress Sara Sue Vallee

The Secret Dream is produced by Rosso Films International and directed by filmmakers Laura Pellegrini and Stefano Da Frè. Their film Tu Me Manque ("I miss you") won first place at the World of Film International Festival in Glasgow, Scotland and Best Live Action short at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Dublin, Ireland. Their documentary The Girl Who Cannot Speak was given Coup du Coeur and Coup de Foudre recognitions at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was also screened at NBC's Meet the Press (in collaboration with AFI) and at the Oscar-qualifying Festival REGARD.

The Secret Dream is a distinguished production which stars also Stefano Da Frè and Danielle Guldin. Stefano is also a graduate of the prestigious Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City and has worked on numerous films and television series such as Taking Woodstock, directed by Academy Award winner Ang Lee, CBS's Blue Bloods, MTV's One Bad Choice and American Fango. Danielle Guldin is a NYC based actress with credits in numerous films and television series such as Quantico, Gotham, Unforgettable, Law & Order: SVU, Mating and Almost Mercy.

Rosso Films International

Laura Pellegrini and Stefano Da Frè

Office Phone Number: 1.514.484.2438

Email: 220933@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sara Sue Vallee