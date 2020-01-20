Sarah A. Garner, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah A. Garner, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine for her accomplishments as an Internal Medicine Physician at Methodist Plaza Internal Medicine.

Backed over twelve years of experience, Dr. Garner is a patient-preferred doctor in Polk County. She holds specialized training in CMS Stage 1, which increases the services she can offer patients and allows her to dedicate more time to those she serves. She has special interest in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics. Revered in her field, she has been asked to publish her research findings in QJM: International Journal of Medicine. In addition to her role at Methodist Plaza Internal Medicine, she is a hospitalist at Methodist Hospital.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Garner attended the University of Iowa where she earned a Bachelor of Science in biology. She then went on to pursue a Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Iowa School of Medicine, Carver College of Medicine. Her internal medicine residency was completed at Iowa Health Services. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

To remain abreast of the changes in her field, Dr. Garner maintains associations with the American College of Physicians, Iowa Medical Society, and Polk County Medical Society.

In her free time, Dr. Garner volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America. She has three sons who participate in this organization.

Dr. Garner dedicates this recognition to her sister, Katie Burns, DO.

