Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, Las Vegas City Council Candidate, Challenges NV GOP Chairman Michael McDonald to a Live Debate Over GOP Malfeasance

"My goals when declaring my candidacy for the non-partisan Las Vegas City Council was to bring back civility, debate, and democracy to the council chambers, while focusing on economic prosperity, and equitable progress for my fellow city residents. This current state of the Nevada GOP and their circus act will not stop me from working toward making Las Vegas a shining example of what a dynamic, world class city can and should be."

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, Candidate Las Vegas City Council. "Sarah Ashton-Cirillo. For You. For Us. Together."

-- Sarah Ashton-Cirillo

The Sarah Ashton-Cirillo campaign for Las Vegas City Council received unprecedented national attention recently in outlets such as The Daily Beast, The Washington Post, and Las Vegas Review-Journal due to Ms. Ashton-Cirillo's undercover infiltration of the Republican party in Nevada. In response, the Nevada GOP Chairman, Michael J. McDonald, has gone on the defensive in a recent radio interview, on America Matters Media, casting aspersion on the well-vetted, and truthful claims brought forward by Sarah's actions and against Sarah herself.

Chairman McDonald's reported attempts to evade responsibility for mobilizing Proud Boys to do the bidding of the state party cannot be ignored. Neither can the questions raised in the media over his questionable financial ties to the Take Back the West PAC be spun away in a furious attempt to obfuscate the truth.

As such, Ms. Ashton-Cirillo challenges Chairman Michael J. McDonald to a live debate in relation to his involvement with the Proud Boys, Take Back the West PAC, and any connection to the Nevada GOP and Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar. This extraordinary step is necessary in order to stop the embarrassment being wrought on our city and state in the eyes of the nation and restore confidence in the political system.

With these issues having been covered in multiple media stories over the last month, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will fully defend the factual basis of the previously reported events, knowing full well that facts are irrefutable and welcomes this opportunity to prove, again, any pushback against the truth is simply a feeble attempt to make fake news real.

Furthermore, Ms. Ashton-Cirillo is in possession of a significant number of unreleased text messages from consultants, candidates, and elected officials in the Republican party and will be making them available to further expose the full extent of GOP malfeasance.

