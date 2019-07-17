Sarah Bianchi Joins Evercore ISI as Head of U.S. Public Policy and Political Strategy Research

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Sarah Bianchi will join Evercore ISI as a Senior Managing Director and Head of U.S. Public Policy and Political Strategy Research later this month.

Ms. Bianchi has worked across the private and public sectors for over twenty years. She has served for the Clinton and Obama White Houses addressing a variety of important policy issues in her positions, including: at the Office of Management & Budget and the White House Domestic Policy Council; Senior Policy Advisor to Vice President Gore; Deputy Director for health care on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Senate; National Policy Director for John Kerry for President; Deputy Assistant to President Obama; and Head of Economic & Domestic Policy for Vice President Biden. In the private sector, Ms. Bianchi worked at Eton Park Capital Management for six years at the intersection of public policy and markets; Blackrock; and, most recently, Airbnb as the Global Head of Policy Development.

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, said, "Sarah is a great addition to our research team, continuing Ed Hyman's tradition of offering high quality, high impact, differentiated research to our clients. Her unique policy insights, coupled with our macro, economic, and fundamental research efforts, will enable Sarah to deliver impactful investment advice to our clients."

Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, "Sarah's insights and relationships on the domestic policy front are a powerful asset that we are excited to offer to our clients. She has the respect of constituents on both sides of the aisle and will help us distill complex policy topics into powerful investment ideas."

Krishna Guha, Vice-chairman and Head of Global Policy and Central Bank Strategy for Evercore ISI, said, "It has never been more important to understand the nexus of policy, politics and markets worldwide. Sarah's deep expertise and insight will help us tremendously in our effort to deliver best-in-class analysis to our clients and I am very much looking forward to working with her."

"Evercore ISI has a fantastic reputation for producing top quality differentiated research. I am thrilled to join this first-rate team," said Ms. Bianchi.

Ms. Bianchi graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University. She sits on the board of the Harvard University Institute of Politics, which serves to encourage students to enter public service and politics.

