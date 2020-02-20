Sarah Burt, AccuFund CRM Project Manager, Featured in Formstack's Partner Interview Series

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of accounting and financial management software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, is pleased to announce Sarah Burt, AccuFund CRM Project Manager, was featured in Formstack's Partner Interview Series.



Formstack's VP of Partnerships, Zak Pines, met with Sarah Burt to discuss the use of technology in helping nonprofit clients realize significant time savings, streamline processes, improve fundraising and overall nonprofit success.



Read the abridged transcript of the conversation. https://www.formstack.com/blog/2020/partner-interview-series-sarah-burt-of-accufund



The common denominators? Salesforce, Formstack and AccuFund. Client stories highlighted include:

Rocking Horse Community Health Center - Holiday adoption drive fulfilled gifts for over 500 children in their community; coordinated via Formstack for Salesforce and Salesforce. This includes the ability for community members to select families online to adopt, receive automatic emails on wish list items from the adopted families/children, gift drop off instructions, and gift drop off reminders.

Richmond Jewish Foundation – Experienced a 1,000% increase in donations when they launched their online donation form. Now, with online donations and Formstack plus Salesforce and AccuFund, it's all automated and there's no duplicate data entry.

Street Business School – Using Formstack for Salesforce, SBS now accepts applications via Formstack form that integrates in real time with their Salesforce database for application processing, interview scheduling, payment invoicing, and more. The online applications are for organizations to attend trainings around the globe to lift up a new generation of entrepreneurs to end extreme poverty.

About Formstack

Formstack's platform focuses on software to increase efficiency in processes like data collection, automated document generation, electronic signatures, and bi-directional data syncing. Learn more at www.formstack.com. Formstack offers a nonprofit discount to 501(c)3 organizations.

About Salesforce for Nonprofits

From fundraising to operations to programs and more, the Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack helps 501(c)3 organizations focus on impact. Learn more at https://www.salesforce.org/nonprofit.



About AccuFund

AccuFund CRM specializes in Salesforce Consulting to optimize and customize Salesforce for Nonprofits to meet the unique needs of each organization. AccuFund's Salesforce Consulting Services include historical data migration, user training, database design and customization, third party application alignment, and support.

AccuFund provides financial/ERP management systems, geared specifically to nonprofits and government entities, with a number of modules that may be added to customize installation to meet specific requirements including grants management, allocations, payroll, time entry, purchasing with electronic approvals and more.



AccuFund offers an intuitive integration into Salesforce, the AccuFund Connector, allowing easy customization of your database with account structures, reconciliation reports and dashboards, security settings, syncing options and the entry and management of split gifts.



For more information please contact us at 877-872-2228 x215 or email crmsales@accufund.com or visit www.accufund.com.



