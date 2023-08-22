Sarah Coen Named Chief Growth Officer of Liaison International

News provided by

Liaison International

22 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, an educational technology company that helps higher education campuses identify, recruit, and enroll best-fit students with improved outreach, applications, and enrollment processes, has appointed Sarah Coen as its Chief Growth Officer.  

Continue Reading
Sarah Coen
Sarah Coen

"I am extremely excited to have a leader of this caliber joining us at Liaison," said founder and CEO, George Haddad. "Sarah is a nationally known expert in higher education with 30 years of experience serving in academic and consulting leadership positions. Her career has been focused on driving strategy for customer and student growth as well as providing thought leadership in our sector." 

Before joining Liaison, Coen was a key leader at Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) where she served as senior vice president of consulting services responsible for over 100 higher education consultants in the areas of student recruitment, retention, and fundraising. Most recently, she was vice president for strategic initiatives and enrollment management at Transylvania University in Kentucky where she was responsible for driving enrollment growth, developing effective recruitment strategies, and implementing initiatives to enhance student retention.

Coen previously held the roles of dean of enrollment at Transylvania, director of student orientation at the University of Michigan, and director of admissions at Commonwealth College in Virginia Beach. She has a Master of Public Administration degree from Central Michigan University. 

"I'm honored and excited to join the Liaison team," Coen said. "Their solutions for higher education are grounded in the technology and expertise needed to drive enrollment growth for the industry. I've had the pleasure of serving over 250 institutions, both directly on campus and in strategic consulting roles. I'm excited to bring those leadership experiences together to help more campuses meet enrollment objectives, especially in this challenging environment..

In this new role for Liaison, Coen will be responsible for driving the company's growth, with a focus on sales and marketing. She will also play a key role in deepening Liaison's relationships with institution presidents and other senior administrators.  

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 40,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,200 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX, Outcomes, and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services, SlideRoom, and Time2Track. 

SOURCE Liaison International

Also from this source

Liaison promotes Stephen Taylor as Managing Director to lead BusinessCAS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.