SARAH CREAL ANNOUNCES SEPHORA LAUNCH CALLING IN THE NEW AGE OF LUXURY BEAUTY

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Creal announces its launch into 22 doors nationwide at Sephora and on Sephora.com. The luxury beauty brand founded by Sarah Creal, a visionary Product Developer and Brand Builder of 30 years, features high performance makeup and skincare essentials for women 40+.

Scientifically-advanced, multi-use products deliver moisture, wear and repair, both immediately and long term. Powerful on their own, each formula was developed to work harmoniously as a team. Sarah Creal clinically tests every product with third party labs and presents all products in considered, bespoke packaging.

Sephora will introduce the brand with its core lineup of Everyday Essentials (launched at SarahCrealBeauty.com this June), alongside a NEW Lip Collection comprised of 10 Hydrating Lipsticks called Speak For Yourself and a Peptide Priming Treatment called Lip Grip. Lip Grip is a colorless, universal lip treatment that holds your lipcolor in place while blurring to soften the look of lip lines – a common concern for the brand's key demographic. The lipstick collection Speak For Yourself celebrates women's rights, with shade names including Pink Tax, Red V. Wade, Double Standard, Pay Equity and Madam President.

Founder and CEO Sarah Creal says of the partnership - "Women 40+ have been overlooked by the beauty industry long enough—I should know: I've spent 30 years creating products and brands designed for women in their 20s and 30s. In building my own brand, it was my mission to fill this massive need gap. At 54, it's personal! I'm so thrilled that it's coming to life with a dream partner in Sephora."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sarah Creal Beauty, an innovative brand that addresses a gap in the market for tailored beauty solutions for clients with mature skin," said Amy Abrams, VP Makeup Merchandising at Sephora. "With its scientifically advanced, multi-use formulations, this brand not only seeks to support and enhance daily beauty routines, but also empowers consumers to find effective solutions for their unique skin concerns at 40+, which we know will resonate with our Sephora community."

The Sarah Creal lineup includes:

Firm Offer, (4 in 1 Ultimate Eye Cream, $95 )

) Moisture Source (Bi-Phase Brightening Essence, $95 )

) Brilliant Repair Shield SPF 50 (Illuminating Serum Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $64 )

) Face Flex (Concealer & Complexion Enhancer, $58 )

) The Complexion Brush (Ultra- Soft Concealer & Foundation Blender, $48 )

) Back Of The Cab (Volumizing Longwear Tubing Mascara, $40 )

) The Adults Are Talking (Solid Serum Lip Repair, $42 ).

). NEW Speak For Yourself (Hydrating Lipstick in 10 shades, $50 )

) NEW Lip Grip (Peptide Priming Treatment, $36 )

Sarah Creal is Free of: Judgment. Dismissive language. Lofty promises. Unattainable goals. The brand is Vegan, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free and Clean at Sephora.

Sarah Creal launches on Sephora.com September 3rd, with an in-store rollout in 22 doors starting September 4th.

