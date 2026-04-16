Sarah Haberman Joins Unlikely Collaborators to Lead Community and Impact

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Haberman has joined Unlikely Collaborators as Head of Community and Impact. Unlikely Collaborators, founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, works at the intersection of science, storytelling, community, and human experience.

Sarah Haberman joins Unlikely Collaborators as Head of Community and Impact, leading grantmaking, partnerships, and strategic initiatives to deepen engagement and drive meaningful change. She brings expertise in storytelling and leadership to advance the organization’s mission at the intersection of science, community, and human experience.

In this role, she will lead the organization's impact work, overseeing grant-making strategy and operations while shaping a thoughtful, evolving approach to giving. She will build and deepen long-term partnerships across a network of grantees, researchers, and practitioners, expanding relationships beyond traditional philanthropy to foster more meaningful, sustained engagement. By cultivating a more connected ecosystem, including collaborative funding opportunities such as Spark Grants, her work will focus on strengthening alignment, identifying opportunities for greater impact, and ensuring the organization remains grounded in real human experience while continuously learning and evolving.

Haberman will work closely with J.P. Morgan Private Foundation Services on research, evaluation, due diligence and long-term planning.

Unlikely Collaborators is rooted in the idea that how we see the world shapes how we experience it. Through the Perception Box™ framework, developed by Elizabeth R Koch, the organization explores how beliefs, experiences, and unconscious patterns influence the way people interpret reality.

"Sarah is a brilliant strategist with a real intuitive understanding of people," said Lisa Gregorian, President of Unlikely Collaborators. "She builds trust quickly because she genuinely sees what is going on beneath the surface. What sets her apart is her commitment. She cares deeply about the people she works with and is fully invested in supporting their work over time. She follows through, stays engaged, and takes real responsibility for the relationships she builds. That combination is incredibly valuable here."

"Unlikely Collaborators is a rare organization," said Haberman. "There is a real opportunity to do something different and meaningful at scale. The combination of intellectual rigor, creativity, and a willingness to question assumptions is unique. It is an incredibly innovative team, and the chance to build something alongside them is an extraordinary opportunity."

Haberman served as Chief Executive Officer of The Moth from 2013 to 2026, where she led the internationally acclaimed nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of true personal storytelling. Prior to The Moth, Haberman held senior development roles across some of New York's leading cultural institutions, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Columbia Business School, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and The New York Public Library.

To learn more about Unlikely Collaborators and Perception Box, please visit our website.

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators