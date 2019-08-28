Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. Announces Appaman And Canvas & Hyde As New Additions To Their Roster

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce that they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Appaman and Canvas & Hyde.

Appaman is a successful children's clothing business known for its expert tailoring, Ameripop iconic imagery and cutting-edge style. The line includes everything from t-shirts, jeans and swimsuits to dresses/suits, outerwear and accessories for both boys and girls from infant through teen sizes.

Canvas & Hyde is a luxury New York-based leather handbag company, created by Lisa Pongrass. With an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and an urban minimalism, Canvas & Hyde bags are built for longevity with a timeless elegance, in contrast to the trend-driven "it" bags of the moment. Canvas & Hyde's styles are all hand-constructed in Brooklyn, New York and Florence, Italy, by expert local artisans skilled in the tradition of creating the finest in leather manufacturing.

Appaman and Canvas & Hyde are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: Neuroscientist and author, Dr. Rahul Jandial, NY Times Best Selling Author, Gabrielle Bernstein, and world-renowned skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "We are beyond excited to add two new fashion clients to the roster, both experts in their unique fields of childrensware and handbags. The quality and aesthetics of both Appaman and Canvas & Hyde are unmatched, and we look forward to sharing their products with the world."

For more information, please visit: www.shpny.com.

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award winning, full service boutique PR & Social Media firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (www.shpny.com)

CONTACT: Carolyn Joyce, 212-597-9200, carolyn@shpny.com

SOURCE Sarah Hall Productions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.shpny.com

