Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. Announces Dr. Heather Bartos, Dr. Judy Ho And Dr. Rahul Jandial As New Additions To Their Roster

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce they have been selected as the agency of record for three new clients, Dr. Heather Bartos, Dr. Judy Ho and Dr. Rahul Jandial.

Dr. Heather Bartos, MD and board-certified OB-GYN, combines the care of mind, body, and emotions to help women live a healthier and more fulfilling life. Dr. Bartos opened Be. Women's Health and Wellness Center, in Texas, where she provides her patients a range of top-notch women's medical care.

Dr. Judy Ho, Ph.D., is a Licensed and Triple-Board Certified Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, Neuropsychologist, award-winning researcher, Tenured Associate Professor of Psychology at Pepperdine University and co-host of the syndicated television show, Face the Truth. She maintains a private practice in Los Angeles where she conducts neuropsychological and forensic assessments and provides evidence-based cognitive-behavioral therapies.

Rahul Jandial, MD, PhD, is a dual-trained brain surgeon and neuroscientist at City of Hope in Los Angeles and author of the upcoming book, NEUROFITNESS: The Real Science of Peak Performance from A College Dropout Turned Brain Surgeon, launching June 4th 2019.

Dr. Bartos, Dr. Ho and Dr. Jandial are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: Hollywood Costume Designer, Leesa Evans, best-selling author and Functional Life CoachTM, Mastin Kipp, and world-renowned skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "We are thrilled to represent these groundbreaking doctors. The meaningful work that each of these three doctors have done in their respective fields is admirable and we look forward to sharing their expertise with the world."

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award winning, full service boutique PR firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (www.shpny.com)

