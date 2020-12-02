Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. Announces Evelyn Tribole, Jessica Zweig, And Robert Hartwell As New Additions To Their Roster

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce that they have been selected as the agency of record for three new clients, Evelyn Tribole, Jessica Zweig and Robert Hartwell.

Evelyn Tribole, MS, RD is an award-winning registered dietitian, international speaker and workshop leader who trains healthcare professionals to help their clients cultivate a healthy relationship with food through Intuitive Eating. Evelyn is the author of ten books including her upcoming, Intuitive Eating for Every Day: 365 Daily Practices & Inspirations to Rediscover the Pleasures of Eating (Chronicle Prism, 2021).

Jessica Zweig is the CEO of the SimplyBe. Agency, a premier personal branding firm based in Chicago, and the author of Be: A No Bullsh*t Guide to Increasing Your Self Worth and Net Worth by Simply Being Yourself (Sounds True, 2021). Jessica works with executives, entrepreneurs and creatives to become recognized industry experts. Jessica is also the host of The SimplyBe. podcast, where she interviews today's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders on how to build your brand and live your best, most authentic life.

Robert Hartwell is the founder of The Broadway Collective, an arts education program for students interested in the performing arts. After a successful career as a performer on Broadway, Robert started The Broadway Collective to work with students across the country and train the next generation of Broadway artists. All mentors in the program are performing arts professionals.

Evelyn, Jessica, and Robert are exciting new additions to SHP's eclectic roster of lifestyle industry leaders which already includes: Best-selling author and CEO Jason Harris, celebrity holistic health coach and yoga teacher Koya Webb, and Hollywood costume designer and stylist Leesa Evans.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "We are thrilled to welcome these three incredible clients to our roster. Evelyn, Jessica, and Robert continue to set the bar for excellence in their respective fields. SHP looks forward to helping each client achieve new levels of success in their careers."

