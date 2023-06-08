SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES KATIE HORWITCH AND 2 GREEN WITCHES AS NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR ROSTER

-Award-Winning Boutique Agency Signs Katie Horwitch and 2 Green Witches-

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Katie Horwitch and 2 Green Witches.

Katie Horwitch is a writer, speaker, mindset coach, and activist. She is the founder of WANT: Women Against Negative Talk, a platform that gives women tips, tools, motivation, and inspiration to move forward fearlessly in their lives by shifting their negative self-talk patterns. Her first book is Want Your Self: Shift Your Self-Talk and Unearth The Strength In Who You Were All Along (Fall 2023 / Sounds True).

Chris Young and Susan Ottaviano are 2 Green Witches. Chris Young is a lifelong gardener whose acclaimed garden, Tiny Sur, is a certified wildlife habitat. Susan Ottaviano is an artist, performer, and songwriter turned food stylist. In their new book, The Green Witch's Guide to Magical Plants & Flowers, Love Spells from Apples to Zinnias (6/6/23 Skyhorse Publishing), Chris and Susan share the surprising mystical properties of dozens of plants and flowers hiding in your garden, transforming everyday flowers, fruits, and plants into bath salts, herbal infusions, soaps, sachets, tinctures, and more.

Katie Horwitch and 2 Green Witches are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: New York Times best-selling author and wellness activist, Kris Carr, author and Transgender Diversity and Inclusion Educator, Rae McDaniel, and bestselling author and Co-Director & COO of The Kabbalah Centre, Monica Berg.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "I love welcoming Katie, Chris, and Susan to our roster. I am continually impressed with the insight that they each provide in their respective fields. Katie inspires women to shift negative self-talk and redefine positivity, while Chris and Susan invite us all to reconnect with nature. SHP looks forward to taking these clients to new heights in their careers."

