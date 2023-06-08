SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES KATIE HORWITCH AND 2 GREEN WITCHES AS NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR ROSTER

News provided by

Sarah Hall Productions, Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 10:04 ET

-Award-Winning Boutique Agency Signs Katie Horwitch and 2 Green Witches-

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Katie Horwitch and 2 Green Witches.

Katie Horwitch is a writer, speaker, mindset coach, and activist. She is the founder of WANT: Women Against Negative Talk, a platform that gives women tips, tools, motivation, and inspiration to move forward fearlessly in their lives by shifting their negative self-talk patterns. Her first book is Want Your Self: Shift Your Self-Talk and Unearth The Strength In Who You Were All Along (Fall 2023 / Sounds True).

Chris Young and Susan Ottaviano are 2 Green Witches. Chris Young is a lifelong gardener whose acclaimed garden, Tiny Sur, is a certified wildlife habitat. Susan Ottaviano is an artist, performer, and songwriter turned food stylist. In their new book, The Green Witch's Guide to Magical Plants & Flowers, Love Spells from Apples to Zinnias (6/6/23 Skyhorse Publishing), Chris and Susan share the surprising mystical properties of dozens of plants and flowers hiding in your garden, transforming everyday flowers, fruits, and plants into bath salts, herbal infusions, soaps, sachets, tinctures, and more.

Katie Horwitch and 2 Green Witches are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: New York Times best-selling author and wellness activist, Kris Carr, author and Transgender Diversity and Inclusion Educator, Rae McDaniel, and bestselling author and Co-Director & COO of The Kabbalah Centre, Monica Berg.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "I love welcoming Katie, Chris, and Susan to our roster. I am continually impressed with the insight that they each provide in their respective fields. Katie inspires women to shift negative self-talk and redefine positivity, while Chris and Susan invite us all to reconnect with nature. SHP looks forward to taking these clients to new heights in their careers."

For more information, please visit: www.shpny.com.

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.
Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award-winning, full-service boutique PR and Social Media firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, and product lines. (www.shpny.com)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carolyn Joyce,
212-529-1598,
[email protected]

SOURCE Sarah Hall Productions, Inc.

Also from this source

SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES KRIS CARR AND REBECCA ROSEN AS NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR ROSTER

SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES RAE MCDANIEL AND LOUIE SCHWARTZBERG AS NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR ROSTER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.