SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES KRIS CARR AND REBECCA ROSEN AS NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR ROSTER

-Award-Winning Boutique Agency Signs Kris Carr and Rebecca Rosen-

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Kris Carr and Rebecca Rosen.

Kris Carr is a multiple New York Times best-selling author, wellness activist, and cancer thriver. Kris is also a member of Oprah's SuperSoul 100, recognizing the most influential thought-leaders today, and was named a "new role model" by The New York Times. As an irreverent foot soldier in the fight against disease, Kris inspires and empowers countless people to take back their health by adopting a plant-based diet, improving lifestyle practices, and learning to live like they really mean it.

Rebecca Rosen is a bestselling author (Spirited, Awaken the Spirit Within and What the Dead Have Taught Me About Living Well), a spiritual medium with more than 20 years of experience, and the host of the podcast Small Medium at Large. In her newest book, What's Your Heaven, Rebecca offers a powerful, positive answer to the eternal question: Why are we here?

Kris Carr and Rebecca Rosen are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: author and Transgender Diversity and Inclusion Educator, Rae McDaniel, Interior and Architectural Designer and the Principle and Founder of James StanleyNY, James Stanley, and bestselling author and practicing intuitive, Laura Day.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "I am so excited for the opportunity to work with Kris and Rebecca. I am continually impressed with the insight that they each provide in their respective fields. Kris has a beautiful inner strength that gives others hope, and Rebecca has a gift that can give others true peace of mind. We look forward to sharing their talents with the world."

For more information, please visit: www.shpny.com.

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award-winning, full-service boutique PR and social media firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (www.shpny.com)

