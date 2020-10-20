Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. Announces Mory Fontanez And Sahara Rose As New Additions To Their Roster

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce that they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Mory Fontanez and Sahara Rose.

Mory Fontanez is a purpose coach and the founder and CEO of 822 Group, a values-based transformation consultancy. Mory works with businesses to help create purpose-driven brands/leaders that connect with their communities and has provided strategic counsel to hundreds of clients including Fortune 500 companies. Mory's work has been featured in publications including Business Insider, Conscious Company, Business of Fashion, Doing (Good Business), and Kivo Daily.

Sahara Rose is the best-selling author of Eat Feel Fresh (Alpha, 2018), Idiot's Guide to Ayurveda (Alpha, 2017), and the upcoming book, Discover Your Dharma: A Vedic Guide to Discovering Your Soul's Purpose (Chronicle Prism, 2021) which focuses on helping readers discover the truth of who they are and what their purpose is. Sahara is the host of the Highest Self Podcast, a spirituality podcast with over 16 million downloads. Sahara has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, MindBodyGreen and more.

Mory and Sahara are exciting additions to SHP's eclectic roster of lifestyle industry leaders which already includes: New York Times best-selling author and Intuitive Laura Day, professional baker and cookbook author Jessie Sheehan and CEO of Hello Seven, intellectual property lawyer and business coach Rachel Rodgers.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "We are so excited to welcome Mory and Sahara to our roster. Both clients are leading experts in their respective industries, and they continue to reach new levels of success every day. SHP looks forward to helping them break new ground in their careers."

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award winning, full service, boutique PR firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (shpny.com)

