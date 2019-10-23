Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. Announces New Hope Fertility Center and Koya Webb as New Additions to Their Roster

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce that they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, New Hope Fertility Center and holistic health coach and author, Koya Webb.

New Hope Fertility Center is New York City's largest and top-rated fertility treatment center for everyone trying to conceive or preserve their fertility for the future. With additional locations worldwide, New Hope is a global leader known for pioneering multiple high-quality, cutting-edge in vitro fertilization (IVF) services. Created in 2004 by Dr. John Zhang, New Hope specializes in low and no-drug infertility solutions that help women conceive with minimal invasiveness and unparalleled success.

Koya Webb is an internationally recognized yoga teacher, celebrity holistic health coach, speaker, vegan activist, and author of Let Your Fears Make You Fierce: How to Turn Common Obstacles into Seeds for Growth. Koya is the founder of Get Loved Up, an international lifestyle community and Yoga School that inspires mental, spiritual and physical health through an app, online courses, retreats, in-person yoga teacher training events and the Get Loved Up Podcast.

New Hope Fertility Center and Koya Webb are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: luxury leather handbag company, Canvas & Hyde, Clinical Psychologist and CEO/ Executive Director of Innovation360, Kevin Gilliland, and NY Times Best Selling Author, Gabrielle Bernstein.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "It is a dream come true to add these two incredible clients to the roster, both of which are industry leaders in their unique fields of fertility and holistic health and fitness. I am continually impressed with the innovations that New Hope creates. And I have taken Koya's classes in LA which made me determined to work with this innovative leader. SHP looks forward to taking these clients both to new heights in their careers."

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award winning, full service boutique PR & Social Media firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (www.shpny.com)

