Sarah Jakes Roberts Brings Her Texas-Sized Women's Conference to the Lone Star State - Media Credentialing Now Open

Woman Evolve—featuring Brené Brown, Yvonne Orji - to Take Over Globe Life Field in Arlington, September 14-16

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picking up the mantle of ministry and empowerment to women passed on from her father T.D. Jakes at last year's conclusion of the long-running event Woman, Thou Art Loosed!, Sarah Jakes Roberts is bringing her inaugural two-day women's conference, Woman Evolve, to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 14-16, 2023. Woman Evolve is shaping up to be an event of Texas-sized proportions with more than 30,000 tickets already sold.

Members of the media may apply for media credentials for Woman Evolve by filling out this form. Pre-registration is required.

While Woman, Thou Art Loosed! built a community of women up, Woman Evolve will pick up the torch and leverage innovation to catapult the community further to help women feel more connected in every aspect of their lives including in mind and body. Ultimately, the movement and event will help women progress toward the lives they desire to live. Jakes Roberts is at the forefront of an intergenerational movement helping women from all socioeconomic backgrounds erase the limits put on women. Her goal for Woman Evolve is to create a space for women to learn and grow together.

"It's not about what women can build on their own but going further together through Woman Evolve as opposed to doing this fast and alone," said Jakes Roberts. "I believe the power of connection and community allow us to facilitate a chartering of new paths so that we can go forward deeper and together."

Woman Evolve will cover topics including courage, loving your body, mental health, finances, a man's perspective and ministry.

Woman Evolve will feature speakers including:

Sarah Jakes Roberts , founder of Woman Evolve

, founder of Woman Evolve T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Group

Touré Roberts, founder of ONE | A Potter's House Church

House Church Serita Jakes , executive director of women's and children's affairs at The Potter's House of Dallas

, executive director of women's and children's affairs at The House of Brené Brown, scholar and research professor at University of Houston

Devon Franklin , president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment

, president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment Sheryl Brady , pastor of The Potter's House of North Dallas

, pastor of The House of Yvonne Oriji , actress, author and comedian

, actress, author and comedian April Daniels , philanthropist of "The Girlfriends Corner"

, philanthropist of "The Girlfriends Corner" Priah Ferguson, actress and founder of Bold Honey Creative Company

Linda Griffin , advisor of Church of God in Christ

, advisor of Church of God in Christ Love McPherson , marriage and family counselor

, marriage and family counselor Anthony O'Neal , host of "The Table" podcast

, host of "The Table" podcast Dr. Anita Phillips , trauma therapist

, trauma therapist Naomi Raine , Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter

, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter David Mann , singer, producer and comedian

, singer, producer and comedian Dr. Natalie Sampson , founder of Symmetry Physical Therapy & Wellness

More speakers are expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father's mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender, and socio-economic boundaries. She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God.

Media Credentials:

All members of the media—reporters, photographers, videographers, and crew—are required to have and display credentials to cover events within the conference. Press may request media credentials for Woman Evolve by filling out this form. Applicants will be notified via email whether they are approved or declined for credentials. Information regarding where to pick up credentials, parking, facility access, interviews and other details will be sent once credentials have been approved.

About Woman Evolve

Founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts—New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, co-senior pastor of The Potter's House at ONE—Woman Evolve equips women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. The organization helps women dream, grow and change the world. Woman Evolve is committed to creating community that empowers, supports and lifts one another up as they climb toward collective evolution. The progression of one, is progression for all.

Media Contacts:

Jordan Hora , 214.608.2006

Christine Cape , 404.545.0085

SOURCE Woman Evolve