Sarah Jakes Roberts' Celebrated Woman Evolve Returns to Globe Life Field for Annual Women's Conference

Media Credentialing Now Open

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Named to TIME's 100 Next list, Sarah Jakes Roberts' sixth annual Woman Evolve will return to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, September 26 – 28, 2024. As a follow up to 2023's sold-out conference, more than 15,000 women have already registered to attend Woman Evolve 2024—a conference that aims to empower women to progress towards the lives they desire to live.

Members of the media may apply for media credentials by filling out this form. Pre-registration is required.

Woman Evolve 2023 was the fastest-selling women's conference in Globe Life Field history as more than 40,000 women attended. Jakes Roberts' conference had an overall economic impact of $30 million in the City of Arlington alone. The attendance and economic impact were on par with previous national touring events including concerts by Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John, Morgan Wallen and The Stadium Tour (Joan Jett, Poison, Motley Crue and Def Leppard).

Earlier this year, renowned artists and leaders, such as Brené Brown, Naomi Raine and Yvonne Orji, took the stage to deliver on the promise of an impactful weekend for the women attending the sold-out conference. The lineup for Woman Evolve 2024 has not been announced, but Jakes Roberts has big plans for Woman Evolve to continue to create a space for women to learn and grow together.

"Woman Evolve is beyond excited to return to Globe Life Field for next year's conference" said Jakes Roberts. "This year's gathering was a testament to the power of connection and how women can go further together, rather than fast and alone, and we pray next year will be just as powerful."

Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father's (T.D. Jakes) mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender and socio-economic boundaries. She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God.

Registration is now open for Woman Evolve 2024.

Media Credentials:

All members of the media—reporters, photographers, videographers, and crew—are required to have and display credentials to cover events within the conference. Press may request media credentials for Woman Evolve by filling out this form. Applicants will be notified via email whether they are approved or declined for credentials. Information regarding where to pick up credentials, parking, facility access, interviews and other details will be sent once credentials have been approved.

About Woman Evolve

Founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts—New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, assistant Pastor of The Potter's House of Dallas and co-senior pastor of The Potter's House at ONE —Woman Evolve equips women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. The organization helps women dream, grow and change the world. Woman Evolve is committed to creating community that empowers, supports and lifts one another up as they climb toward collective evolution. The progression of one, is progression for all.

Media Contacts:

Jordan Hora , 214.608.2006

Christine Cape , 404.545.0085

SOURCE Woman Evolve