Sarah Jakes Roberts' Power Moves Tour Set to Empower 30,000 Attendees Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times bestselling author, speaker, prominent faith leader, and philanthropist Sarah Jakes Roberts is gearing up to lead the highly-anticipated Power Moves Tour, a nationwide event series poised to inspire and empower attendees to unlock their full potential. The event starts on April 25, 2024 in Sugarland, Texas, and ends in Los Angeles on May 7, 2024.

The Power Moves Tour

With a focus on spiritual growth, personal development, and leadership, the Power Moves Tour offers a unique blend of keynote sessions, workshops, and immersive experiences designed to challenge attendees to break free from limitations and boldly pursue their dreams. The tour launches in conjunction with the release of Roberts' newest book, Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force on April 30 (W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson).

"Sometimes, it's hard to see ourselves through the lens of the way God sees us," said Roberts. "The Power Moves Tour aims to help attendees tap into their God-given courage and power and make a difference in the world."

The Power Moves Tour promises to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with insight, inspiration, and entertainment from special guests including Dr. Anita Phillips; Nedra Glover Tawwab; Dr. Cindy Trimm; Crystal Renee Hayslett; Nona Jones; Adrienne Houghton; Tareasa "Reesa Teesa" Johnson; Letoya Luckett; Lauren London; and Pastor Touré Roberts.

The tour will partner with nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU), one of the nation's fastest-growing online universities, known for its innovative, student-centric approach to education, offering accredited, career-focused college degrees at an accelerated pace through competency-based learning. By partnering with the Power Moves Tour, WGU aims to further expand access and remove barriers to education by empowering individuals on their path to opportunity.

The WGU Hope for the Future Scholarships (each valued up to $4,500) will be awarded to event participants throughout the tour The scholarships are designed to support the dreams of event participants and those engaging via social media as they ignite their power and step into their future to start or complete their higher education journey. Each of these seven scholarships will be credited to the student's account at the rate of $1,125 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, current competency, and other considerations.

Scheduled to stop in six major cities across the United States, including Sugarland, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Brooklyn, New York, Powder Springs, Georgia (Atlanta), Upper Marlboro, Maryland(DMV), and Los Angeles, CA, the tour anticipates attracting a crowd of 30,000 predominantly-female attendees, with half of the locations already sold out.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.thepowermovestour.com

About Sarah Jakes Roberts:

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a New York Times Bestselling author, prominent faith leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist known for her empowering message of resilience and personal growth. Roberts is the founder of Woman Evolve, a women's empowerment brand that equips women with tools to make positive lasting changes in their lives through a podcast, weekly devotional newsletters, a book club, and an annual live event that garners more than 40,000 attendees. She co-pastors The Potter's House At One LA church in Los Angeles with her husband, Touré Roberts, and serves in leadership at The Potter's House Dallas. Her latest book, Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force, is published by HarperCollins Christian Publishing and is available for preorder at https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/power-moves/ .

About Western Governors University (WGU): A nonprofit, online university established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU serves more than 175,000 students nationwide and has awarded 367,374 degrees to 327,743 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact .

Tour Schedule

Thursday, April 25: Sugarland (Houston), TX at Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, April 27: Chicago, IL at House of Hope

Tuesday, April 30: Brooklyn, NY at King's Theater (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, May 2: Atlanta (Powder Springs), GA at Embassy City Church (SOLD OUT)

Friday, May 3: Upper Marlboro, MD (DMV) at First Baptist Church of Glenarden (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, May 4: Upper Marlboro, MD (DMV) at First Baptist Church of Glenarden

Tuesday, May 7: Los Angeles, CA at ONE LA

Thursday, May 9: Virtual Event Premiere

