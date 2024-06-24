Sarah Jorgensen Wins Attorney of the Year at the Southeastern Legal Awards 2024

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Jorgensen, a founder of Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), was honored as the Attorney of the Year 2024 at the Daily Report and Law.com's Southeastern Legal Awards on June 20, 2024.

Sarah Jorgensen

Jorgensen's impact on the legal community, her commitment to justice, and her groundbreaking contributions as a founding partner at RJLF have distinguished her among this year's esteemed judges. Central to her legacy is founding RJLF, a nationally recognized majority women-owned trial firm, launched in October 2018—a moment Jorgensen refers to as her proudest achievement.

Reflecting on her journey, Jorgensen shared, "Starting our own firm was a dream turned into reality. It was the culmination of years of hard work, learning, and the desire to create a unique space in the legal industry that values relentless advocacy for our clients, innovation, and diverse talent. Seeing our team come together, sharing the same vision and commitment, was incredibly fulfilling." Moreover, dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, over half of RJLF's partners are women, while more than 30% of the firm's lawyers come from varied backgrounds.

Among Jorgensen's notable case achievements this past year include a precedent-setting victory on behalf of the California Restaurant Association in the "gas ban on stoves" case against the City of Berkeley. The Ninth Circuit reversed the District Court's ruling and held that Berkeley's ban on natural gas hookups is preempted by federal law and therefore invalid. The case garnered extensive national attention from major news outlets.

With a background that includes serving as a trial lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and clerking for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, Jorgensen's career exemplifies a steadfast commitment to the principles of law.

When discussing leadership qualities, Jorgensen emphasized the importance of people skills, stating, "A leader must connect with, inspire, and motivate their team. Integrity is another non-negotiable trait; a commitment to ethical practices builds trust and respect both within and outside the firm. Being reasonable and professional while at the same time advocating zealously on behalf of our clients is key."

