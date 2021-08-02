Sarah Kraft Debuts Novel on Love and Loss

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus, paranormal romance writer, Sarah Kraft, is back in the publishing realm and set to release a new novel, FIVE YEARS LATER.

Kraft (formerly S.B. Roozenboom) is known for her previous books, MARKINGS and PREDATOR GIRL, which stole top ranking spots on Amazon Kindle's epic teen and young adult lists in 2013. While paranormal has always "held a place in her heart," after enduring her parents' divorce she sought to tell another kind of story, a modern-day romance with a message on recovering from family trauma.

FIVE YEARS LATER Cover Author Sarah Kraft

"Divorce changes everything. Your entire family dynamic gets turned upside down, and there are a lot of emotions that come with that," says Kraft. "This book is about dealing with anger, grief and betrayal, but most importantly learning to love again. At its core, this book is about hope."

FIVE YEARS LATER follows the life of Elle Fox, a Portland millennial with newly divorced parents who gets stuck with her ex, Scott Darcy, on a beach trip and discovers that neither he—or her father—are the people she thought they were. A romance with bits of dark comedy and strong family themes, it is also a tribute to Oregon's adventure scene with settings in the Portland metro area, the Columbia River Gorge, and the Oregon coast.

One Reedsy Reviewer calls FIVE YEARS LATER "an enjoyable, easy beach read" while Self-Publishing Review calls it "a uniquely crafted, emotional thriller… Kraft is unafraid of dark themes and delicate subjects, revealing herself to be a sensitive, trauma-informed writer who deftly explores sensitive topics."

FIVE YEARS LATER will be released in August in both e-book and paperback formats. Amazon Kindle will have it available for a special discounted price of $2.99 (originally $5.99) starting August 22nd.

Sarah Kraft is an author, a diamontologist, and fashion print designer. She is also an advocate for mental health and an avid traveler. You can follow her online at www.TheOfficialSBBoom.Yolasite.com or check out her fashion collection: KoutureDeLeKraft.com (@kouturedelekraft).

