Sarah Mowczko of CloudCheckr Named on the 2020 CRN® 100 Rising Female Stars List

"CRN's 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements."

In her role, Sarah drives channel growth and strategy with a focus on key distribution partners under the CloudCheckr Business Partner program . Distribution relationships are a core component to CloudCheckr's partner ecosystem that provides access to a diverse range of partners under the umbrella of companies like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and others. CloudCheckr's Business Partner Program delivers the business expertise, sales enablement tools, and cloud technology that MSPs and resellers require to profitably grow their cloud services practice. Based on the CloudCheckr cloud management platform (CMP), resellers enrolled in the program receive access to a partner-first dedicated team aligned to their specific business development requirements.

"A true advocate for her partners, Sarah constantly pursues and creates opportunities that best support their business objectives," said Elissa Livingston, Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy at CloudCheckr. "Pairing positive energy with bright ideas and dedication, Sarah's service to the channel is commendable. This recognition is well-deserved."

Michael Mattal is the Director of Sales at Tech Data Cloud, a division of Tech Data, one of the world's largest technology distributors. They certify, train, instruct, and support reseller customers, and help Fortune 100 companies bring their products to market. "Sarah is Tech Data's primary business interface and she works at many different levels within our organization," said Micheal. "She is always engaged in supporting our strategic initiatives, for us and the customers we serve. Sarah helps us focus on driving value and growth with key vendor programs at AWS and Microsoft and, through our partnership, always looks for ways to bring value to our partners and our business. She is truly an extended member of our team at Tech Data Cloud."

The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making its debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contributes to the development and strategies of their organization's channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management, and marketing.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier partner, EPLEXITY offers cost-effective cloud migration services, modernization services, and cloud managed services through their CXOS services platform. "We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Sarah," said Todd Reese, Vice President of Sales. "She is a tireless proponent for our success and development. Sarah is a true champion in this space and brings a ton of energy to our partnership."

The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/risingstars .

