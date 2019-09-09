Sarah Nelms Joins Syndicate Claim Services Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndicate Claim Services Inc. (www.syndicateclaims.com), a leading national insurance adjusting company, is pleased to announce that Sarah Nelms has joined the organization as the Chief Financial & Strategic Operations Officer and will be based in Indianapolis, IN.

Ms. Nelms is a graduate of Colorado Technical University with an MBA, is a Certified Technology Business Management Executive and is a licensed CPA (inactive). Her most recent position was Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the Kinney Group, an Indianapolis, IN-based Technology Firm, where she was responsible for all corporate activities for the company, leading finance, accounting, legal, people ops, administration and facilities. She has extensive experience in catapulting the activities of regional, national and global companies (both privately held and publicly traded).

Previously, Ms. Nelms has served in several senior level and executive roles in numerous industries, including insurance, technology, media, healthcare and hospitality, and has succeeded in propelling her executive career forward while transforming each organizational pillar that remained.

"All of us here at Syndicate are excited about Sarah's multitude of experience and how she will transform the organization. We are thrilled to have Sarah join and lead us in this exciting stage of growth, opportunity and evolution," said the Head of Growth, Phillip Morris. "I'm extremely excited about this next step forward and I can't wait to see where she will go."

Building on the continued success of several groundbreaking years that saw significant growth and transition, it became apparent that the time had come to infuse another major catalyst into the organization.

Her resume and track record demonstrate a depth of knowledge and leadership in both the public and private sector. Ms. Nelms is a proven, hands-on leader who consistently achieves excellence in corporate performance and continually drives the mission forward.

About Syndicate

Syndicate is one of the nation's fastest-growing, privately held, independent adjusting companies and an industry-leading claim service provider. Syndicate offers tailored solutions for insurance carriers, brokers, third party administrators, and self-insured entities. Our diverse business segmentation includes nationwide loss adjusting services in all lower 48 states; innovative solutions for personal lines, commercial lines, casualty, litigation support, specialty, excess & surplus, appraisal and catastrophe services. Representing a diverse client base of more than 100 industry carrier partners through a diverse group of employees and contractors.

