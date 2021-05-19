Sarah O. Celebrates Culture and Tradition with New Heritage Collection

The new collection is specifically inspired by the unique textures and patterns of New Mexico and celebrates the rich history of where the brand started. The story and identity of Sarah O. began on a little farm in New Mexico with Sarah's grandparents, Ralph & Dominga Flores. They grew up tending the farmland and their entrepreneurial spirit led them to owning a farm of their own, where they cultivated the values of hard work, family first, and passion to help others. This was felt in the meals they made and shared with their employees every day. These values would be passed down through generations and ultimately shape the values that the team at Sarah O. lives by today. The brand was born out of a desire to create a space where everyone feels included, loved, and celebrated.

"The Heritage Collection is a nod to the far-reaching roots of our story, to the values of passion and hope for the road ahead. It is an example of using your past to inspire your future. Each piece is designed and named with intention and purpose. I'm so excited to share not only this collection with our customers, but also the story of my heritage and of my life," says founder Sarah Ortega.



From the beginning, Sarah O. has created a unique environment where customers feel respected and welcome. They pride themselves on providing both traditional and unique designs for any style and budget to come alongside their customers in the most special moments of their lives. As they continue to grow while always embracing their heritage, the purpose of Sarah O. will always be to make each customer feel beautiful in every season of life.

About Sarah O.

Sarah O. is a Denver based fine jewelry company distinguished by their ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones, and their carefully curated design collections.

