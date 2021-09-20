Sarah Paulson Wears Mateo Earrings For 'Black Is Brilliant' With RAD and De Beers Group at the 2021 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

De Beers Group teamed with RAD (Red carpet Advocacy) , taking RAD's established, purpose-driven approach of pairing talent and brands to use their platforms in advocating for causes at global events as a way to promote social progress and positive shifts in culture.

De Beers Group is deeply committed to creating a positive, lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of its last diamond.

The earrings Mateo created for Sarah Paulson take inspiration from modern art. Mateo says: "The statement earrings were inspired by the works of painter Wassily Kandinsky. I particularly adore the piece entitled 'Floating.' Brilliant ovals and round Botswana diamonds were set in 18kt gold to appear to be floating on one's ear. Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication."

Sarah Paulson and her stylist, Karla Welch, have chosen the charities One Girl Can and African Women Rising to benefit from this campaign's philanthropic impact through donations made by De Beers Group. One Girl Can empowers girls in Kenya through school scholarships and mentoring to break the cycle of poverty and to help achieve gender equality. African Women Rising empowers women after war by providing technical skills and support for success via education, agriculture, and microfinance training.

Mateo is a Jamaican-born fine jewelry designer with a brand based in New York City. Mateo is a self-taught designer known for his aesthetic of simplicity and minimalism, who aims to create modern art for the modern woman. Mateo was selected by the Smithsonian Museum to be featured and sold at the African American Museum of Art and Culture in Washington, D.C. in 2016, and the Hirshhorn Museum of Contemporary Art in 2017. The brand was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2017.

#BlackisBrilliant brings together exceptional Black designers and top stylists to collaboratively create fine jewelry exclusively featuring ethically and sustainably sourced diamonds from Botswana provided by De Beers Group. The custom creations will debut on the world's most esteemed Red Carpets, giving the designers deserved visibility and showcasing the power of Black designers while also creating impact through donations made by De Beers Group to charities that further Black excellence. The story of each collaboration will debut on social media as further advocacy for each designer in sharing their personal stories and journeys, heritage and inspirations with the world.

