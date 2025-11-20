Sarah Rasmusen Named Chief Marketing Officer of Flinn Scientific

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flinn Scientific, a leading provider of science education materials and laboratory supplies and equipment for teachers and students, announced the appointment of Sarah Rasmusen as Chief Marketing Officer. Rasmusen had been serving as Flinn's interim Chief Marketing Officer prior to this appointment.

Rasmusen, a seasoned retail and digital marketing executive, brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth, brand transformation and customer engagement for industry leading organizations. In her new role, she will direct Flinn's marketing, brand strategy and digital evolution initiatives as the company continues to expand its mission of supporting science educators nationwide.

"As both a marketer and a parent, this opportunity holds great professional and personal appeal," said Rasmusen. "Flinn's work supports the teachers who spark curiosity in my own teen. I am proud to be part of a company that truly values all educators and helps them thrive."

"Sarah's strategic acumen, creativity and passion for education make her an exceptional fit for Flinn," said Mac Gamse, CEO of Flinn Scientific. "Her leadership will play a key role in strengthening our connection to teachers and ensuring every classroom has the tools and inspiration it needs to support the scientists of tomorrow."

Rasmusen most recently served as Interim Chief Marketing Officer for Build-A-Bear Workshop and previously held executive roles at Lands' End, where she led customer experience, digital commerce and marketing for a portfolio exceeding $1 billion.

About Flinn Scientific

For more than four decades, Flinn Scientific has been a trusted partner to STEM, STEAM and science education professionals and the go-to source for quality laboratory equipment, chemicals and supplies, instructional resources and essential safety instruction. Headquartered in Batavia, IL, Flinn Scientific is committed to supporting educators as they help students build the content knowledge, critical thinking and inquiry skills they need to succeed in advanced education and in the careers of the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.flinnsci.com .

