Sarah Schroeder-Matzkin Wows Audiences with Her Powerful New Music Video

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning singer, actress, and producer Sarah Schroeder-Matzkin has captured the attention of more than 20,000 viewers with the latest music video , "Betrayal." According to Schroeder-Matzkin, she was in a dark place when she began the songwriting process because she was betrayed by someone she trusted. Writing and recording the lyrics were a significant step in her healing process, and she hopes it can help others on the same journey toward healing too.

Sarah Schroeder

The videos for both "Betrayal" and "Look Too the Stars," Schroeder-Matzkin's track for the movie soundtrack of Not Alone, were selected for the International Music Video Awards 2021. Some of Schroeder-Matzkin's other notable awards for music and acting include:

Cannes World Film Festival: Best Thriller/Suspense Film, "Not Alone"

Cannes World Film Festival: Finalist for "Look Too the Stars"

Cannes World Film Festival: Nominee for Best Acting Debut

Los Angeles Reel Film Festival: Award Winner for "Look Too the Stars"

Big Apple Film Festival: Official Selection for "Look Too the Stars"

Toronto International Women in Film Festival: Official Selections for "Not Alone" and "Look Too the Stars"

Sarah Schroeder - Matzkin and Steven Matzkin collaboratively wrote Betrayal and Look Too the Stars, produced by Chico Bennett

Find the "Betrayal" and "Look Too the Stars" music videos now on YouTube. Follow Sarah @SarahSchroederMatzkin.

About Sarah Schroeder-Matzkin:

Actress, singer, songwriter, and producer, known for "Man in the Chair" (2006). Sarah's entertainment career sparked in 2006. Recently Sarah completed a short film, "Unfortunate Circumstances" that she co-wrote, produced, and starred in opposite Gena Rowlands. She was then cast and starred in the film "Not Alone" also starring Pat Healy and Richard Lawson. She also was asked to sing the song "Look Too the Stars" which plays during the end credits of the movie Not Alone. In 2020 she recorded "Betrayal" and "My Angel". In 2020 she recorded music videos for her songs "Look Too the Stars" and "Betrayal", released in 2021. On the movie front in 2020 she Executive Produced "Bloodshot", starring Vin Diesel, "The Tax Collector", starring Shia LeBouf. Also, Executive Produced "The trial of the Chicago 7", directed and written by Aaron Sorkin.

View "Betrayal" Music Video Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A93NQRIY6PE

Media Contact:

Kelly Springer

626-252-4416

[email protected]

