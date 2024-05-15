Sarah Toney Elected Illinois State Bar Association 3rd Vice President

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2, the results of the recent ISBA election were announced and Attorney Sarah Toney of Chicago was elected to be ISBA's next 3rd VP. She will be President of ISBA in 2027 and will serve as only the 8th woman in this role. The ISBA has over 28,000 members who are Illinois lawyers.

Sarah is the Owner and Managing Attorney of the The Toney Law Firm, LLC in Chicago which focuses on DUI & Criminal Defense. Before her election as 3rd VP, Sarah had previously been elected twice to the Board of Governors, and also as Treasurer of ISBA. She was given a Top Women Lawyers in Leadership award by the Women's Bar Association of Illinois in 2021.

