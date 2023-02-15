Sarah Wells x Medela Reveal New Allie Sling Bag, Bringing Comfort, Design, and Functionality to Pumping Parents on the Move

Market-leading innovators in pumping products come together to offer high-quality bag designed to fit Medela's new Freestyle Hands-free pump

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Wells Bags , champion for breastfeeding parents offering stylish, functional, professional handbags and accessories for moms to carry their breast pumps and more, today announced the Sarah Wells x Medela Allie Sling Bag , a new bag designed to hold the new Medela Freestyle™ Hands-free Breast Pump motor, collections cups, and tubing. The Allie Sling Bag is now available for $75 and comes with features made to carry everything pumping moms need, whether they're pumping at home, at work, or need an easy, hands-free option that fits their unique needs, busy schedules, and modern lifestyles.

The collaboration brings together Sarah Wells, an innovator in breast pump bags who has built and supported a diverse community of pumping parents for ten years, and Medela, voted the most trusted breast pump brand in America*. The Allie Sling Bag is a new solution that puts comfort, thoughtful design, and functionality first. Most importantly, the Freestyle™ Hands-free Breast Pump motor can stay in the bag while using the collection cups, allowing moms the freedom and comfort to remain hands-free while pumping.

"I am so excited to collaborate with a partner like Medela, whose pumps helped me meet my own breastfeeding goals over a decade ago, to bring the new Allie Sling Bag to moms everywhere," said Sarah Wells, founder of Sarah Wells Bags. "My career has always focused on empowering women, and for so many new mothers, that can start as intuitively as improving the rewarding, but often tough process of pumping. I'm proud to bring this new product to the community that Sarah Wells Bags has been able to build, and to expand our reach even wider through this partnership with Medela."

The Allie Sling Bag features:

Modern, high-quality, and high-performance materials, including luxury neoprene and other soft, durable, and unique elements

Backpack style - only more versatile - with the padded and fully adjustable sling strap sitting crossbody on either side of the front or back

A sleek hidden exterior pocket with an adjustable top closure to fit a large water bottle or milk container for staying hydrated and transporting breast milk on-the-go

An exterior zipped pocket to store a cell phone or other quick-grab items, and a top loop to hang the bag on a hook for easy access and organization

Extra tall, easily wipeable, tufted pockets, perfect for holding collection cups in addition to the pump motor

Ample main compartment space with a zippered pocket

Machine washability

A lifetime warranty, guaranteeing satisfaction

"Medela has a strong legacy of creating and delivering best-in-class breast pumps and accessories to support new families," explains Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of Medela. "We are thrilled to continue this tradition by partnering with Sarah Wells and her team to bring breastfeeding mothers across North America a convenient solution to support their breastfeeding goals when on the go. The new Allie Sling Bag, designed with Medela's Freestyle Hands-free in mind, is a collaborative approach to support mothers in maximizing their milk expression and prioritizing comfort."

The Freestyle Hands-free is Medela's smallest and first wearable double electric breast pump, designed so breastfeeding mothers can pump anywhere, any time and hands free. The portable, compact and pocket-sized pump motor is a separate unit, allowing the ultra-lightweight and anatomically shaped collection cups to fit discreetly inside the wearer's bra without weighing down their breast. Using proven technology, Freestyle Hands-free optimizes a mother's milk flow and provides a superior hands-free pumping experience for busy, multitasking parents.

Founder Sarah Wells has been a notable leader in the breastfeeding space since 2013. Since creating the vegan leather "Maddy" pump bag and expanding her designs into totes, backpacks, cooler bags, wet/dry bags and more, Sarah has spent ten years supporting and giving back to a broad community of postpartum families, healthcare and military families, and women of color. From small beginnings in her garage to an internationally distributed company, Sarah has earned a reputation not only for incredibly high-quality products, but as a staunch advocate for working moms, a trailblazer in collaboration among brands, and an innovator in breastfeeding products.

About Sarah Wells Bags

Sarah Wells Bags offers stylish, functional, professional handbags and pumping accessories for moms to carry their breast pumps and more. With specially designed functionality to perfectly fit a range of breast pumps on the market, organizational pockets for electronics, purse items and more, these are the bags that will tote everything. Sarah Wells offers a lifetime warranty, which makes the bags a valuable investment throughout the breastfeeding and motherhood journey.

Find everything at sarahwellsbags.com .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

* Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

