Sarahi Jeans Announces the Market at Macy's as New Retailer for April 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sarahi Jeans announced The Market @ Macy's, a one-of-a-kind pop-up marketplace featuring a variety of both up-and-coming and established brands as a new retailer for April 2019. Located right inside select, high traffic Macy's stores, each brand will be featured for a confined time only. The Sarahi Jeans retail experience went live April 7, 2019, at Alderwood (Seattle), Northshore (Boston), Twelve Oaks (Detroit), Lenox Square (Atlanta) and Century City (Los Angeles). On May 5, Hillsdale (San Francisco) will be added with Ft. Lauderdale Galleria (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) to follow on June 2.

Founded in 2009 by Suzette A. Kelly, Sarahi Jeans embodies all shapes, sizes, and silhouettes of the female figure. "My passion for designing denim stems from years of buying jeans that never fit correctly. It was a daily struggle just to pull them on to wear out of the house. Jeans are meant to hug a woman in all the right places and too many brands cater to a specific body type. It's no secret our bodies aren't created equal. That's what made me want to find #ThePerfectFit," said Kelly.

Sarahi Jeans offers two signature, patented cuts. Italian made, the Signature Collection retails $180-$220 and is shaped with a "V" on the front rise. After rave reviews and popular purchasing, many women requested Sarahi create a more affordable version of this form-fitting favorite. The Market @ Macy's will feature this Signature Collection spin-off for the cost-savvy fashionista. Often referred to as "the perfect fit" by industry insiders, the Curves Collection retails $59-$100 and is shaped with a "C" opening on the front rise.

Both the Signature Collection and Curves Collection are available in sizes 0-24. Wearers appreciate Sarahi's signature patented high-back rise that that is sculpted, yet still sexy in design and eliminates buttock cleavage. Online only, Sarahi allows customers to customize lengths whether petite, regular, medium or tall for an additional fee. Sarahi's mission is to create affordable, yet comfortable AND flattering denim that can be every girl's "go to" for day to night looks. For more information, visit SarahiJeans.com.

