Saranac Waterfront Lodge Celebrates Opening, Welcomes Travelers To Kick Off Summer In The Heart Of The Adirondack High Peaks

With 93 spacious guestrooms designed in an "Adirondack Modern" aesthetic, the hotel also offers three waterside dining options, an indoor heated pool and hot tub, lakeside firepit, 3,000 sq. feet of waterfront meeting and event space, and full lake access by kayak, canoe or motorboat. A private marina with 24 boat slips will open later this summer. Located within walking distance of downtown Saranac Lake, just a few miles from Lake Placid and 20 miles from Tupper Lake, Saranac Waterfront Lodge truly offers something for everyone, whether guests are searching for a quiet, restorative wellness retreat or an adventure-packed getaway.

In celebration of the opening, Saranac Waterfront Lodge is rolling out a "Stay More, Save More" package that offers up to 20% off nightly rates.

"Just in time for the summer season, we are thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome travelers to discover the beauty and adventure of the Adirondack High Peaks with a stay at Saranac Waterfront Lodge," said Anura Dewapura, Managing Director, Saranac Waterfront Lodge. "With our waterfront location and our private marina, we look forward to welcoming locals to pull up their boat and enjoy our 'dock and dine' options, while providing our guests ample opportunities to explore the surrounding lake and mountains. With luxurious accommodations and comfortable spaces inspired by our natural surroundings, as well as the philosophers and artists who created our region's storied past, there is no better place to relax and rejuvenate after a day of exploration."

Designed by Baskervill, Saranac Waterfront Lodge is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is the epitome of "lake meets mountain" style, with the outdoors woven into every aspect of the hotel. With soft, neutral colors and pops of plaid throughout, the interior spaces of the hotel provide a serene ambience, with artwork that pays homage to the surrounding flora and fauna of the area.

Featuring pale greys and off-whites with forest green and deep navy accents, the hotel's accommodations are designed to accentuate the views of the surrounding lake, mountains, and town. Offering either king or queen beds, Saranac Waterfront Lodge's guest rooms average 335-square-feet in size. Those looking for even more space can reserve one of five suites that feature separate living rooms and walk-out balconies overlooking the lake. The hotel is pet-friendly, welcoming dogs up to 50lbs for an added fee, a portion of which is donated to the Tri Lakes Humane Society.

Dining and drink options at Saranac Waterfront Lodge are plentiful. Overlooking Lake Flower, the hotel's all-day dining venue, Boathouse, offers elevated gastropub fare and regional craft brews. Boathouse, which boasts a modern industrial design and a large, boat-shaped bar, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as brunch on weekends. The menu is complemented by views of the lakeside, plus a seasonal patio for outdoor, waterfront dining. A more intimate dining experience is available at Harvest, Saranac Waterfront Lodge's upscale venue set to open later this year with a concept that highlights locally sourced ingredients. Guests can enjoy coffee or cocktails in Navigator's Lounge, the lobby bar that invites visitors to kick-back and relax will soaking in panoramic views of the Adirondack waterfront.

With more than 3,000 square feet of event space, Saranac Waterfront Lodge offers a variety of options for weddings, meetings and social events, surrounded by the lake and mountains at every turn. Featuring one of the only four-season waterfront spaces in the region, the hotel offers event planning and customizable packages, with catering menus inspired by the local region and changing seasons.

Health and safety features were designed into the hotel's spaces, including the layout and furnishing of the bar, restaurant, and ballroom. The dining room of the Boathouse was designed to allow for natural physical distancing between tables, the hotel's ventilation system uses the most updated technology available, and housekeeping incorporates BIOPROTECT™ antimicrobial technology in its "Peace of Mind" cleaning program.

To learn more about Saranac Waterfront Lodge, please visit www.saranacwaterfrontlodge.com.

