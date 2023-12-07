Sarasota Christmas Glow Run 5k: A Magical Festive Frosty 5k!

News provided by

Elite Events

07 Dec, 2023, 14:26 ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to usher in the holiday season with an enchanting evening at the Sarasota Christmas Glow Run 5k by Elite Events, the most anticipated family-friendly event in Sarasota. Immerse yourself in the magic of the season as the city comes alive with vibrant Christmas decorations, lively music, and a spectacular night glow run that promises to be unlike any other.

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
Location: Nathan Benderson Park
An Enchanting Course:

The professionally chip-timed race invites families and friends to come together for a memorable run or walk along an enchanting lakeside course. Surrounded by the breathtaking ambiance of Christmas, participants will be immersed in the joyous spirit of the season.

Glow Bright with Complimentary Products:

As a special treat, each registration includes complimentary glow products, ensuring that participants shine brighter than the stars as they traverse the festive course. The glow-up is not just a run; it's a radiant celebration of the holidays.

Stay Connected with the Elite Events Tracker App:

In the spirit of togetherness, the Elite Events Tracker App allows participants to stay connected with their family and friends in real-time, tracking their progress throughout the event. It's a unique way to share the magical moments of the run with loved ones.

Magical Snowfall Finish:

As participants cross the finish line, they will be greeted with a magical snowfall shower as they receive their sparkling medal, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the festivities. It's a picture-perfect conclusion to a night of joy and celebration.

Create Lasting Memories:

Join us for this unforgettable holiday experience, create lasting memories with your loved ones, and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. The Sarasota Christmas Glow Run 5k is more than just a run; it's a magical journey that will leave you with cherished moments and a heart full of holiday cheer.

Event Details and Registration: https://www.runeliteevents.com/sarasota-christmas-glow-run-5k.html

Media Contact:

Elite Events
[email protected]

Blog Coverage:
https://gulfcoastrunners.com/2023/12/07/sarasota-christmas-glow-run-5k-a-frosty-5k-to-remember/
https://napleshalfmarathon.com/2023/12/07/sarasota-christmas-glow-run-5k-a-frosty-adventure-awaits/

SOURCE Elite Events

Also from this source

Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run Promises Picturesque Challenge in Florida's Gem

Lace up your running shoes and mark your calendars as the Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events returns to Nathan Benderson Park, promising ...

Experience a Fit and Festive Thanksgiving Morning in the Fort Myers Area at Hertz Arena's Thanksgiving Day 5k Run and Walk in Estero!

Looking for a Fort Myers Turkey Trot 5k? Embrace the spirit of Thanksgiving with a morning filled with fun, fitness, and family at the Thanksgiving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.