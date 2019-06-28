Sarasota Ford's One Community One Team Project Sends Local War Heroes on the Trip of a Lifetime

SARASOTA, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota Ford, an award-winning Ford franchise dealership serving the new car, used car and car service needs of Sarasota residents for more than two decades, announced today the introduction of its "One Community One Team" initiative. The program is designed to recognize the selfless efforts of local citizens, including teachers, police officers, firefighters, first responders, members of the military and Veterans, by rewarding them with all-expense paid experiences.

Sarasota Ford

One Community One Team recently honored a WWII and Korean War Marine Corps Veteran who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima; an Army Purple Heart Veteran who was drafted and served during the Vietnam War; and Gold Star Parents whose son was killed in action in Afghanistan. Each of these worthy citizens was nominated by friends and family for their great service and sacrifice, and were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime, all-expenses paid First Class private plane ride to Washington, D.C. At our nation's capitol, the Veterans visited monuments created in their honor and the Gold Star Parents visited their son's final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

"All of us owe a huge debt to those who served our country for the freedoms we all enjoy," said Sarasota Ford Managing Partner Matt Buchanan. "This is especially worth remembering as we celebrate the birth of America and another glorious Fourth of July celebration. It is only through the efforts of such heroes that our nation has been able to survive and thrive for more than 240 years. We can't thank our active duty military and Veterans enough."

To watch a video of their trip, visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2542258369140151 (Facebook) or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fZsD1aLBHk&feature=youtu.be (YouTube)

One Community One Team is the latest commitment by the dealership to give back to the local community. For over two decades, Sarasota Ford has sponsored more than 1000 educational programs, community initiatives and development charities, including: the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Suncoast Charities for Children, Boys and Girls Club, American Cancer Society, Southeast Guide Dogs and Make a Wish Foundation, as well as various elementary, middle school and high school academic/athletic programs.

To learn more about One Community One Team or to nominate a local citizen for special recognition, visit https://www.onecommunityoneteam.com. To find out more about Sarasota Ford, visit https://www.sarasotaford.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

217304@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sarasota Ford

Related Links

https://www.sarasotaford.com

