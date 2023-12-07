Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run Promises Picturesque Challenge in Florida's Gem

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up your running shoes and mark your calendars as the Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events returns to Nathan Benderson Park, promising participants an unparalleled blend of scenic beauty and athletic challenge. Set against the stunning backdrop of the award-winning Nathan Benderson Park, featuring a sprawling 400-acre lake and a world-class rowing facility, this event has quickly become synonymous with excellence in the running community.

Race Details:

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
Location: Nathan Benderson Park, Sarasota, Florida

The course, carefully curated for both seasoned runners and beginners alike, guides participants through the breathtaking Nathan Benderson Park, concluding triumphantly in front of the iconic scoring tower. Whether you opt for the Half Marathon or the 5k, the event promises an invigorating experience for all.

Beyond the Finish Line:

The excitement doesn't end with the last stride. Sarasota, renowned for its pristine beaches, vibrant cultural scene, and a bustling downtown, invites participants to extend their stay and explore the city's offerings. From savoring a well-deserved post-race meal at one of the many seafood restaurants to immersing yourself in the city's art scene at galleries or the famous Ringling Museum, Sarasota has something for every taste.

Take a leisurely stroll along the beach, revel in the tranquility of the Gulf waters, or venture to St. Armands Circle for a delightful mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Sarasota also boasts an array of outdoor activities, from kayaking and paddleboarding to fishing, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Sign Up and Seize the Moment:

Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Sign up for the Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run today and immerse yourself in the best of both worlds – a challenging and rewarding run combined with an unforgettable adventure in one of Florida's most beautiful locales.

For registration and additional information, visit https://www.sarasotahalf.com/

About Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run:

The Sarasota Half Marathon & 5k Run is an annual event held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Known for its picturesque course and inclusive atmosphere, the event attracts participants of all skill levels from across the country. For more information, visit https://www.sarasotahalf.com/

