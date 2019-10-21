SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, announced that the American Institute of Real Estate Professionals (AIOREP) has recognized local Sarasota real estate agent Mark Coppens as one of the "Ten Best Real Estate Agents" in the state of Florida for 2019. Mark is the Managing Broker and CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

Sarasota Real Estate Agent Named to "Ten Best" List for Florida

The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals is an independent rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Real Estate Agents in each state. Agents selected to the "10 Best" undergo a rigorous selection process based on peer nominations, client reviews, sales performance, local leadership, and AIOREP's impartial assessment. AIOREP's annual list is created not only to recognize the state's top performers, but also to help consumers in the selection of an agent for their real estate buying and selling needs. Mr. Coppens was the only agent to make the list from the local Sarasota, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch markets. There are currently 8,000+ registered members of the local REALTOR board.

One of the most significant qualities of the selection process is an agent's standing with his or her clientèle. Since customers should be the top priority, AIOREP selects agents who have attained substantial achievement in sales volume while maintaining the highest consumer satisfaction. Mark has sold or is under contract to sell $30MM+ in 2019 for residential real estate, placing him in the top .5% for transaction volume. Mark and his wife Jamie ("The SRQ Duo") are currently the highest consumer-rated agents on Zillow and Trulia (the web's top real estate search platforms) for the Sarasota, Bradenton, and Lakewood Ranch markets.

"I am proud to be honored with this award. My team takes great pride in being responsive, providing expert and steady advice, negotiating hard, and treating our clients like family. We would love the opportunity to earn your business." - says Mark Coppens, Managing Broker and CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate is redefining the way people buy and sell real estate by focusing on the lifestyle aspects of properties rather than just their physical and financial attributes. Online search engines have evolved the industry to the extent that traditional brokerages are no longer the gatekeepers of real estate information. Living Vogue has embraced this paradigm shift to a consumer-driven market, disrupting the conventional model and adding value by marketing properties according to how you would actually live in them. Their team of highly influential "lifestyle-agents" feature stylish properties listed for sale in downtown Sarasota, West of Trail, the various keys including Siesta Key, Lido Key & Saint Armands, Longboat Key, Anna Maria, and Lakewood Ranch.

To learn more about Mark Coppens and Living Vogue Real Estate, visit their website at https://www.livingvogue.com, or contact them by email at info@livingvogue.com, or phone at (941) 444-0436.

