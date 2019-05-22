Sarasota Real Estate Company's Property Search Website Wins Top Honors

SARASOTA, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, announced their website http://www.livingvogue.com has been awarded Best User Interface Design, Best User Experience Design, and Best Innovation awards from the CSSDA.

Living Vogue Real Estate's Property Search Website Wins Top Honors

"The team at Living Vogue is very proud of the work and effort put into developing an online search tool that pushes data into the hands of buyers and sellers, rather than being held close by brokers. Our industry is changing, and modern real estate companies need to change with it," says Mark Coppens, Broker and CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

The proprietary website is fed directly from the agent-only Multiple Listing Service (MLS), giving consumers the most up-to-date information on listed properties. It allows users to download attachments such as floor-plans, lot surveys, and feature sheets while also viewing additional photos, videos, and 3D tours. It includes information on neighborhood market trends, walk-ability scores, school ratings, etc. The award-winning interface allows buyers to search by either map (location), or popular criteria (size, bedrooms, etc.).

Heavily focused on "User-Experience" the site also allows buyers to search by neighborhood and lifestyle, rather than just physical attributes. "The Lifestyle and Neighborhood searches are what sets the site apart from other local rivals and large nationwide search options. After all, in life we're not defined by what we buy, but rather how we live. Sarasota real estate should be no different," says Jamie Coppens, REALTOR with Living Vogue Real Estate.

ABOUT CSS Design Awards

Founded in 2009 and launched in 2010, CSSDA is an international web design and development award platform that honors and showcases freelance designers, studios and agencies for work that pushes the boundaries of UI, UX and innovative development. Backed by an international panel of expert judges, winners are rewarded with official certificates, prestigious trophies and recognition from industry leaders along with tens of thousands of daily visitors to the CSSDA site.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate is redefining the way people buy and sell real estate by focusing on the lifestyle aspects of properties rather than just their physical and financial attributes. On-line search engines have evolved the industry to the extent that traditional brokerages are no longer the gatekeepers of real estate information. Living Vogue has embraced this paradigm shift to a consumer-driven market, disrupting the conventional model and adding value by marketing properties according to how you would actually live in them. Sarasota, Florida was chosen as the headquarters and flagship office because it embodies the Living Vogue brand - an appreciation for leisure, social gatherings, arts, and culture. Delivering an elite level of personal service, their team of highly influential "lifestyle-agents" feature stylish properties listed for sale in downtown Sarasota, West of Trail, the various keys including Siesta Key, Lido Key & Saint Armands, Longboat Key, Anna Maria, and Lakewood Ranch. A second office is planned for Lakewood Ranch, with a target opening date in early 2020. Expansions are also planned for the St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Miami markets. The company is built around a team of agents known as "The SRQ Duo," consisting of Mark and Jamie Coppens. The couple is annually ranked in the top 1% of agents for sales volume in Sarasota and Manatee counties, with over $30MM in transactions each year. They are currently the highest consumer rated agents on popular search sites Zillow and Trulia for the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch real estate markets. They represent buyers and sellers of residential real estate.

Media Contact: Jamie Coppens. (941) 444-0436. jamie@thesrqduo.com

